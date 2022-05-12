Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Optimized To The Core

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-1260P

Display: 14-inch OLED 2880 x 1800p, 90Hz

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4

Battery: 75WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Design

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is a normal-looking 14-inch laptop. Only when you look closely into the device, you will be able to see some of the changes such as a new hinge system. The top lid of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) now features a gigantic Asus logo, which is very minimalistic and makes the laptop look classy.

In terms of I/O, the device continues to offer everything that a regular user might expect from a laptop, which includes two USB Type-C ports with full-spec Thunderbolt 4 support, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-A port, and a microSD card slot.

I feel, in terms of design, Asus hasn't done much of a change when compared to its predecessor. However, the design itself is almost perfect and most users are likely to be happy with what the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) offers. Overall, this is a simple-looking laptop practically designed thin-and-light notebook.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Display

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers good color and contrast ratio, as it is an OLED panel. However, this is a non-touch display, which takes away a few points from making this a nearly perfect laptop.

Just like most of the recently launched Asus Zenbooks, the display on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) can reach up to 600nits of peak brightness in HDR mode, and it also has Pantone validation for color accuracy with 100 percent DCI-P3 colorspace coverage. Overall, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) definitely has one of the best displays on a 14-inch thin-and-light laptop.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) has an ErgoSense keyboard with backlight support. Again, the trackpad doubles as a Numpad. The keyboard also has an additional button on the top right corner, which is a power button with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

In general, Asus always offers good keyboards, and it's the same case with the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA). The same also goes for the glass trackpad. The combination of this keyboard and trackpad on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) should get your office job done without any issue.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Audio And Camera

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos certification. The speakers do offer a lot of clarity. However, they are not as loud as the stereo speaker setup seen on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. Although the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) might not blow your mind out, the speakers will definitely impress you.

As per the camera is concerned, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) has a 720p web camera, and I am disappointed. One of the prerequisites for getting the latest Intel EVO certification is having a 1080p web camera, however, this was not mandatory. Although the 720p camera on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is good enough for attending video calls and conferences, I would have preferred a 1080p panel.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Intel EVO Certification Test

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) does have all the features required to get Intel EVO certifications. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P "P" series processor, offers quick boot time, has a 2.8K display, supports fast charging, and can last almost over 8 hours in the best power efficiency mode.

The Intel EVO certification is also one of the key reasons to buy the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA), as it ensures that the laptop works as expected, and can even handle modern-day tasks with ease. If the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) has a touch screen display and a 1080p web camera, then it would have been a perfect ultrabook.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Performance

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is powered by the all-new 12th Gen Intel Core P series processor -- the Intel Core i9-1260P, which is a 28W processor with a maximum turbo power of 64W. The Intel Core i7-1260P is a 12-core CPU with four P or performance cores and 8 E or efficient cores.

The 12th Gen Intel Core P series of processors have been designed to offer a balance between power efficiency and performance. You get both great performances when required. At the same time, it does not consume as much power as an H series processor, as it comes with a base or minimum assured power of 20W.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: CPU Performance

We ran several benchmarks on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) to get an idea regarding the performance of the latest CPU from Intel. On Geekbench 5, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) posted 1468 points on the single-core CPU test and 8128 points on the multi-core CPU test.

Similarly, on CPU-Z, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) posted 647.9 points on the single-thread CPU test and 4909.3 points on the multi-thread CPU test. Lastly, on Cinebench R23, the laptop posted 1427 points on the single-core CPU rendering test and 7268 points on the multi-core CPU rendering test.

These numbers confirm that the Intel Core i7-1260P powered Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is as fast as a few gaming laptops with H series processors. Hence, we can also expect to see thin-and-light gaming laptops with the Intel Core i7-1260P processor in the coming days.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: PCMark 10 Performance

On PCMark 10, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) posted 5116 points with 9460 points in the Essential test, 6584 points in the Productivity test, and 5835 points in the Digital Content Creation test. Due to the lack of a dedicated GPU, the PCMark performance of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is slightly on the lower side when compared to laptops with a dedicated GPU.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) comes with the Intel Iris Xe integrated processor. You can get around 50fps while playing games at 720p low graphics settings. If you are a gamer, then you can look at an actual gaming laptop with a dedicated graphics card rather than the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA).

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) Review: Verdict

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is one of the simplest-looking laptops that cost over Rs. 1,00,000. This is a machine that is powerful, efficient and has been designed to deliver great performance and battery life. If you are in search of a good laptop for normal day-to-day usage that does not hang, then the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is a good pick.

In my usage, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) didn't show any signs of slowness. Given it comes with the latest technology including LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 (UX3402ZA) is likely to maintain similar performance at least for the next three years.