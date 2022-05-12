Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Performs As Good As It Looks

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H

Display: 14-inch IPS LCD 2880 x 1800p, 90Hz

GPU: Intel Iris Xᵉ

Memory: 32GB DDR5 4800MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4

Battery: 63WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Design

The company has designed Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition from scratch, and multiple space-related design elements have been incorporated into the device. My favorite one is the external OLED display, which makes the laptop look unique, and it also adds a certain value to the device by showcasing custom status, notifications, battery percentage, and more.



There are a few space-inspired design elements in the keyboard and around the palm rest. Even on the back, you could relate to the fact that the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has something to do with space and science. When it comes to practicality, the laptop has a dedicated HDMI port, USB-A port, and two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support.



The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a thin-and-light laptop and weighs just 1.4KG, making it easy to carry around. While most of the special edition devices lack practicality, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition does not compromise on any of the basic aspects, and still manages to stand out from almost every other laptop on the market.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Display

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800p). This is a 16:10 aspect ratio panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the display also offers a peak brightness of up to 550nits with VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500. Besides content consumption, the display is also color accurate, which makes the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition fit for content creation.



The combination of all the aforementioned features of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition makes this an excellent laptop for content consumption. While this is also a great display for gaming, the lack of dedicated GPU makes the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition non-fit for gaming. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is also a color-accurate display and comes with Pantone Validation.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

Other than the space-themed paint job, the keyboard on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is great for regular day-to-day usage. The keys are clicky and offer 1.4mm of key travel, and there is also backlighting support. Although there is no dedicated physical num-pad, the trackpad doubles as a digital num-pad when required.



Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a glass trackpad, which accurately tracks the finger movement, and it is also pretty average in size. While it gets the job done, I personally feel an external mouse will make you more productive.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Audio And Camera

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a stereo speaker setup, and honestly, they are the loudest set of speakers that I have heard on a Windows laptop. The speaker setup on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review offers clear and loud audio, and there is also Dolby Atmos support, which further enhances the audio experience.



The device has a 720p web camera, and I have been tired of complaining about the same, especially when I see one on a laptop that costs over Rs. 1,50,000. While the web camera gets the job done in most cases, a 1080p resolution web camera would have further elevated the overall value of this machine.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Performance

There is something special about the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, a 14-inch thin-and-light laptop, which mostly uses either a U series or a P series processor from intel with around 25W of TDP. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition uses the Intel Core i9-12900H, a powerful gaming-class CPU with 45W TDP.



Do note that, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a compact laptop that just weighs around 1.4KG. The device also offers 32GB DDR5 memory with a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. One of the drawbacks of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is that the laptop does not have a dedicated GPU, which would have put this laptop in another league.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: CPU Performance

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition posted 1684 points on single-core Geekbench 5 CPU performance and 11292 points on multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU performance. Similarly, on Cinebench R23, the laptop posted 1700 points on the single-core test and 9630 points on the multi-core CPU test.



On the CPU-Z test, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition posted 687.5 points on the single-thread CPU test and 6537.3 points on the multi-thread CPU test. While the single-core performance of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is on par with more expensive gaming laptops with the same Intel Core i9-12900H, the multi-core performance is slightly on the slower side.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: PCMark 10 Performance

On PCMark 10, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition posted 6042 points in total. The device scored 11070 points on Essentials, 7460 points on productivity, and 7249 points on the Digital content creation test. These scores do indicate that the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition can handle tasks like video editing and video rendering without any issue.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: GPU Performance

We ran the Superposition benchmark on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. At 1080p resolution with medium graphics settings, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition offered an average FPS of 23.50. Similarly, at 720p low graphics settings, the laptop posted an average FPS of 49.53 FPS. As per these numbers, you can play games on Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition at 720p (low) resolution and get around 50fps.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Verdict

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a special edition laptop and is mainly for those, who want a very unique laptop. The laptop also offers good CPU performance and can offer great practicality when used for CPU-bound tasks. Due to the lack of a dedicated GPU, you might not enjoy gaming on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.



Given the design and the performance of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, it is mostly like a collector's edition. If you want a 14-inch laptop that is very unique yet powerful, then get the high-end variant of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.