Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Strictly For Professionals

The new Asus laptop starts from Rs. 1,44,990 - making it quite expensive. I've been using the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED for a few days, exploring all the features it has to offer. The dual displays are the key highlight but I also found that it drains the battery faster. I've discussed all these pros and cons in detail in this review.

Specifications

Display: 14.5-inch 120Hz 2.8K OLED touchscreen

ScreenPad Plus: 12.7-inch 120Hz IPS touchscreen

CPU: 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti + Intel Iris Xe integrated

RAM: 32GB

Memory: 1TB

Battery: 76Wh with 180W fast charging

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Details In Design

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a compact laptop that packs everything one might need on a laptop and leaving no room for waste. Unlike traditional laptops, a secondary display sits right on top of the keyboard. Asus has provided dedicated buttons to switch on/off the second display, which can also be navigated via the touchscreen. Plus, the trackpad is moved to the right side, which is where we traditionally keep our external mouse.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with an ergonomic design where the second display lifts gently, and provides a slight angle to get the best of both displays. I also loved how the trackpad is placed on the right, which makes it an independent product without needing any accessories.



Asus has also provided all possible ports one might need with the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. You get ports and vents on all sides of the laptop. It has also retained the traditional audio jack but skips the LAN port. Designed for creators and editors, this laptop has all the required elements that make it a complete package.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Display Performance

The displays are the key highlight of the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. It comes with a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3, Dolby Vision support, and is Pantone validated. Below, Asus SreenPad Plus features a 12.7-inch IPS LCD with a similar 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Antiglare etching.

I loved the displays on the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. The high resolution on the primary display enhances the overall experience whether you're watching a movie or editing one. The secondary display is also noteworthy, which I used as an additional tab to get my work done.

I also loved how seamlessly you can move apps/pages from one display to another. You can also get more done with the Asus Pen which comes with the box. For instance, I used the primary display during an online meeting and the ScreenPad Plus to draft notes. If your work involves having two monitors, the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED gets it done in one laptop!

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Benchmark Review

Under the hood, the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is powered by the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor with an integrated Intel Iris XE GPU. Additionally, this laptop also includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU to run graphics-heavy applications. Plus, it has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on the model used here. Users can customize the laptop with a different Intel processor or RAM.

I ran a few benchmarks on the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED to determine its performance. Firstly, I ran Geekbench where the laptop scored 1796 and 12756 in single-core and multi-core tests. The CPU-Z benchmark revealed 770.8 and 7583.2 in similar tests. Plus, the Cinebench R23 test revealed 13590 and 1829 points in multi-core and single-core tests, respectively.

Additionally, I ran a few GPU-based benchmarks like 3D Mark and PC Mark 10. The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED scored a total of 5363 points on 3D Mark with 4886 and 12031 points under Graphics and CPU tests, respectively. The PC Mark 10 test revealed a total of 6522 points for its performance.



The benchmark scores show that the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a very powerful laptop. The Cinebench listing showed that the device tops the chart in single-core tests. I've used a few laptops with the Intel i9 processor, but nothing seems to compare to the ZenBook Pro 14 Duo with its 12th Gen chipset.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Real-Life Performance Review

This also brings us to the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED real-life performance. It's ideally built for heavy workloads like video editing, graphic designing, or even intense online sessions. During my time with the laptop, I used the laptop for a wide range of activities and found no glitches with it.

The initial setup might take a while, including several updates that go into the system. If you've used other thin & light laptops, you might feel a bit of lag with the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED depending on the apps you're running. In comparison to other laptops I've used, this dual-display laptop is one of the most powerful devices.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Battery Review

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED battery also needs a special mention here. The laptop comes with a 76Wh battery along with a 180W fast charging adapter for the device, which is also a big upgrade in this segment.

That said, this is a very power-hungry laptop, draining the juice faster than you would expect. I've used laptops that would last up to eight hours on a single charge. But this drains out after roughly three-four hours. Switching both displays will drain out the charge even faster. It's best to be plugged in while using the device for heavy applications.

This also brings us to the heating issues I faced with the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. To note, Asus has included dual fans along with its signature IceCool Plus technology. Despite this, I had heating issues, which was a con in its overall performance.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: An Expensive, But Worthy Device

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a powerful machine with a unique design. The dual displays are surely the highlight but the machine offers a lot more. During my time with the laptop, I felt that this was a complete package for professionals. If your work involves requiring two displays or monitors, the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is the right choice for you.

With this device, you can be mobile as it increases portability with its compact design. At the same time, you get the latest processor, and the option to upgrade. To note, the model reviewed here is priced at Rs. 2,24,990. Yes, it's quite expensive but it also offers features that make it worth the hefty price tag.