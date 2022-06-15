Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Review: Ultra-Sleek Machine With Zero Compromises

It packs the AMD Ryzen 6000 series with in-built Radeon graphics. I've been using the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED for a few days and it's been enterprising. The ultra-slim laptop has many benefits and at the same time, has a few downsides. I've discussed all of these in detail to help decide if the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is a good buy.

Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch OLED

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

GPU: Radeon Graphics

Laptop Memory: 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4

Battery: 99.9WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Design: Slim And Ultra-Sleek

One of the first things that catch the eye is the ultra-sleek and lightweight design on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED. Asus claims this is currently the world's lightest laptop weighing just over 1Kg, thanks to the magnesium-aluminum alloy. I have been using thin & light laptops from other brands like HP, Lenovo, and others. The difference in weight and sleek frame does make a difference especially if you're carrying it to work every day.

Despite the extra lightweight and sleek chassis, there are a few downsides to the design of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED. Firstly, it isn't a 360-convertible laptop. It also has limited ports and completely surpasses a USB Type-A port. In a way, Asus has taken a bold step from the traditional design with this ZenBook. And if you want a sleek laptop, you'll have to make a couple of compromises.

I must also mention the box that the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED comes with. Asus has included eco-friendly packaging with a separate box for the charger. Users can also double this box as a laptop stand for more comfortable use. The laptop reviewed here is the Ponder Blue color, and buyers can also choose from Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige, and Refined White.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Display: Built For Immersive Viewing

Another key feature of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is the display. As the name suggests, this Asus laptop comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The display offers a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE validation, and more. It is also certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

One of the best features of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is the touchscreen support. I found the display to be superior and smooth. The narrow bezel design further makes way for an immersive viewing experience. I also used it indoors and outdoors, and the screen was built to suit both situations.

It used the Asus laptop for a wide range of activities and found the display to be extremely convenient. The touchscreen OLED is great for casual browsing or even casual gaming on the device. It would have been even better if the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED included a 360-hinge design to get a tab-convertible experience.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Audio And Camera Review

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED comes with a single 3D Noise Reduction or 3DNR Technology. The camera is great for video calls as well as to record front-facing videos, despite missing out on FHD resolution. However, it misses out the Windows Hello for face unlock support. The audio is tuned by Harman Kardon.

The speakers on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED are placed below, so the sound absorbs through soft surfaces like a mattress or the sofa. But if you can keep your laptop inclined or on a hard surface, the audio is further enhanced. Asus has also included Dolby Atmos support along with Smart Amp and AI Noise Cancelling tech, which further makes the laptop suitable for video calls or for casually listening to music.

The keyboard and the trackpad are also something that have to be mentioned in this review. You get a backlit numeric keypad, which doubles as a calculator. The Numpad on the trackpad is handy to get things done. My experience with both the keyboard and the trackpad has been smooth, especially when I had to use them for long working hours.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Benchmark Review

Under the hood, the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED draws power from the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor paired with Radeon 680M graphics. The laptop is also available with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U chipset, which would cost a little lesser. The AMD processor is one of the most powerful chipsets available in the market.

For the same, I ran a couple of benchmarks on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench benchmark where the Asus laptop scored 6250 and 1411 in multi-core and single-core tests, respectively. I also ran the CPU-Z benchmark and the laptop similarly scored 3432 and 549 points.

The Cinebench test revealed 7796 and 1374 points for multi-core and single-core tests. I also had to test the GPU of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED and hence, I ran the 3D Mark and PC Mark 10 tests. The laptop scored 15,575 and 5573 points, respectively.

The benchmark scores reveal that the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is a high-performing laptop. It comes with a laptop processor and promises to deliver unprecedented performance. However, it isn't built for hard-core gaming but can still handle your casual gaming titles.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Performance: Uncompromising And Unprecedented

Benchmark scores aside, the real-life performance of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED has proven to be top-notch. Whether you're multitasking or just using the laptop for long hours continuously - there is no glitch at all.

For instance, I used the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED for both personal and work-related tasks. I would run multiple apps at once and there was hardly any glitch while moving around. The laptop comes with Windows 11 OS and you can customize it to suit your taste. All in all, this Asus ZenBook is an uncompromising laptop crafted for the modern professional.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Battery: Runs All Day Long

This also brings us to the battery life on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED. Asus has included a 67Wh battery with a 65W fast charging adapter. Despite the thin & light body, Asus has managed to include a whopper battery on this device. And it delivers just as one would expect.

I could watch a limited series on Netflix that spanned for nearly five hours continuously without requiring a plug-in. I also noticed that I could work on the machine for almost six hours on a stretch with the battery dropping to just about 20 percent.

The 65W fast charging support on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is another huge plus point. I noticed the laptop gets fully charged in less than two hours, even if you're working on the device. It's quite impressive how Asus has managed to include a massive battery in the small frame.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Verdict: A Powerful Machine

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED starts from Rs. 99,990 and the unit reviewed here costs Rs. 1,19,990. It's quite expensive but this Asus machine delivers for the asking price. One might even compare the laptop with Apple MacBook Air, but the Asus build, performance, and ecosystem is a better bet here. If you're looking for a sleek device with uncompromising performance, the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is the right one for you.