Asus ZenScreen Touch Portable Monitor: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And More
Asus ZenScreen Touch Portable Monitor offers a 15.6” Full HD 10-point touchscreen panel, 7,800 mAh battery and built-in speakers.
GizBot is in Taiwan to bring all the exciting product launches from the annual technology mega event- Computex 2019. While the technology trade show is mostly focused on crazy PC rigs and graphic cards, mostly focused on the Taiwanese and other global markets, Asus has unveiled a slew of exciting products that we can expect to see in the Indian market by the end of this year.
Asus has unveiled a new range of ZenBook series with dual 4K displays. The PC maker has also introduced some new models in the game-centric ROG series. However, what really caught our eye was the company's new ZenScreen Touch portable display, which is basically Samsung Dex's rival in a way. The new ZenScreen Touch is essentially a big 15.6" 1080p display with a built-in battery to enhance on-the-go productivity for today's professionals. The portable monitor is designed to multitask on-the-go, especially for PC-related jobs. Let's find out more about the ZenScreen Touch.
15.6" Full HD panel
A big 15.6" 1080p screen occupies the entire front of the portable monitor. The IPS panel is touch-enabled making it easy to use the monitor without any external controls. We played a video to evaluate the IPS panel's performance. The color reproduction and viewing angles both looked good. As the display easily connects to your smartphone, the new ZenScreen Touch seems like an excellent external screen to stream movies, complete PC-related tasks on-the-go.
Easy setup and connects with a variety of devices
Most of the Android smartphones now come equipped with Type-C port. The ZenScreen Touch easily connects with the Type-C devices as it features a Type-C port and even a micro HDMI port to help you connect it with notebooks and other devices such as a Nintendo Switch.
Asus has also created a dedicated app- ZenScreen Touch to facilitate easy touchscreen functions when you connect the devices with the portable monitor. The ZenScreen Touch come with its own set of settings to allow you to control basic settings such as aspect ratio, screen brightness, etc.
It is worth mentioning that the portable monitor doesn't support all Type-C enabled devices at present. It failed to mirror my Galaxy S10e's display on the big screen. Asus will extend the support to other Android devices in the coming months.
Built-in Battery unit and speakers
Asus has equipped the new ZenScreen Touch with a 7,800 mAh battery unit. The built-in battery is claimed to last for up to 4-hours at full brightness. If we manage to get our hands on the ZenScreen Touch anytime soon, we will give you a detailed performance evaluation of the battery performance of the portable monitor. The portable monitor also gets its own set of speakers.
Verdict
The new ZenScreen Touch portable monitor is another versatile and useful product from Asus that can enhance your productivity and multimedia experience. It easily connects with Type-C devices, laptops and even with some other electronic devices via micro HDMI port. We doubt Asus ZenScreen Touch will make it to India as the first iteration also didn't make it to the Indian market. We are yet to receive any official word on the price and availability of the product. Stay tuned.