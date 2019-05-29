Asus ZenScreen Touch Portable Monitor: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And More

15.6" Full HD panel

A big 15.6" 1080p screen occupies the entire front of the portable monitor. The IPS panel is touch-enabled making it easy to use the monitor without any external controls. We played a video to evaluate the IPS panel's performance. The color reproduction and viewing angles both looked good. As the display easily connects to your smartphone, the new ZenScreen Touch seems like an excellent external screen to stream movies, complete PC-related tasks on-the-go.

Easy setup and connects with a variety of devices

Most of the Android smartphones now come equipped with Type-C port. The ZenScreen Touch easily connects with the Type-C devices as it features a Type-C port and even a micro HDMI port to help you connect it with notebooks and other devices such as a Nintendo Switch.

Asus has also created a dedicated app- ZenScreen Touch to facilitate easy touchscreen functions when you connect the devices with the portable monitor. The ZenScreen Touch come with its own set of settings to allow you to control basic settings such as aspect ratio, screen brightness, etc.

It is worth mentioning that the portable monitor doesn't support all Type-C enabled devices at present. It failed to mirror my Galaxy S10e's display on the big screen. Asus will extend the support to other Android devices in the coming months.

Built-in Battery unit and speakers

Asus has equipped the new ZenScreen Touch with a 7,800 mAh battery unit. The built-in battery is claimed to last for up to 4-hours at full brightness. If we manage to get our hands on the ZenScreen Touch anytime soon, we will give you a detailed performance evaluation of the battery performance of the portable monitor. The portable monitor also gets its own set of speakers.

Verdict

The new ZenScreen Touch portable monitor is another versatile and useful product from Asus that can enhance your productivity and multimedia experience. It easily connects with Type-C devices, laptops and even with some other electronic devices via micro HDMI port. We doubt Asus ZenScreen Touch will make it to India as the first iteration also didn't make it to the Indian market. We are yet to receive any official word on the price and availability of the product. Stay tuned.