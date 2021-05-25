HP Envy x360 Review: Neatly Crafted Laptop For Professional, Personal Needs

The HP Envy x360 packs some of the latest and most advanced features. It draws power from the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset that includes the Intel Iris XE GPU and the Intel Evo platform. The laptop also offers a convertible design infused with a touchscreen FHD display. This detailed review discusses its pros and cons, with a special emphasis on its performance - helping you decide if this is the ideal gadget you've been looking for.

Specifications

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel EVO platform

GPU: Intel Iris XE

RAM: 16GB DDR4-2933 SD RAM

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 13.3-inch IPS FHD, touch display

Battery: 51Wh Li-ion polymer battery

Connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo

Ports: 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps; 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A; 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 microSD card reader

Weight: 1.32 kg

HP Envy Design: Petite Perfect

One of the highlight factors of the HP Envy x360 is its small, petite frame. The laptop is comparatively smaller than the usual 14-inch laptops, offering a unique 13.3-inch display. This makes it ideal to easily slip into your backpack or any other bag. Plus, the 1.32Kg laptop makes it easy to commute, even enables you to work on the go.

However, the small display might be a tiny drawback too. While the narrow bezels give an expanse of screen real estate, it still makes the laptop a tad bit small. One might notice this if you're using the HP Envy x360 to watch any videos or even when you're working on some design software.

Another noticeable factor on the HP Envy x360 is its sleek, thin frame. When shut, the laptop merges into a thin line, further highlighting its sleek design. What makes it even more interesting is the convertible hinge mechanism. You can simply flip the laptop 360-degrees and convert it into tablet mode. Here once again, the smaller display comes in perfectly handy for the tab mode.

Most tabs these days offer roughly 10-inch to 12-inch displays. With the HP Envy x360, you'd get a 13.3-inch touchscreen workspace be it for doodling, browsing, or even playing games on the tab mode. Plus, with the stylus pen, you can certainly do a lot more activities, be it professionally or for personal tasks.

I would consider the HP Envy x360 laptop as an ideal work-from-home device for all these reasons. Unlike large devices, this HP laptop doesn't confine you to a single place- even when at home. The petite frame, lightweight, convertible display, and touchscreen features make this a perfect device that allows you to seamlessly switch from work to fun in one go!

HP Envy x360 Display And Other Details Explained

The HP Envy x360 offers a 13.3-inch IPS LCD with an FHD resolution with touch support, making it the ideal device for multitasking. You'll find very narrow bezels on both sides of the display, which gives you more screen space. On top, you'll find a slightly narrow forehead, which also houses the camera lens - one of the smallest on a laptop.

The negligible chin below bears the HP insignia. The HP Envy x360 offers you a micro-edge panel, giving you a gorgeous screen to work with. HP has packed the BrightView software for its display, which also offers 400 nits and 45 percent NTSC support. Whether you're watching Netflix or working on your next presentation, HP Envy x360 is the ideal device with its color-accurate display.

The keyboard comes fitted with a dedicated fingerprint sensor for easy login. The HP Envy x360 can be considered as one of the best work-from-home laptops as you get a dedicated button to turn off the camera and the microphone. This ensures that none of the apps or platforms can access your camera or your microphone.

You'll find several handy ports on the HP Envy x360. This includes a Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C port; a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port; a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port; an AC smart pin; a headphone/microphone combo slot; and a microSD card reader. The speaker grille is below and not on top next to the keyboard. If you've experienced any laptop with top-facing speakers, then you might find this as a con.

Nevertheless, the audio system by Bang & Olufsen provides a unique, surround sound experience. The audio-visual experience on the HP Envy x360 is surely something to look out for. Whether you're attending an online meeting or simply using it to watch videos - the experience is an all-rounder on this one.

The HP Envy x360 comes with the HP Pen, which is worth mentioning here. The stylus comes with the laptop along with a charger for the device. It is one of the smoothest, and most swift styluses I've used. Thanks to the touchscreen LCD, the HP Pen can be used on multiple boards. Whether that doc file needs remarks or you want to doodle, the HP Pen with the Envy x360 is a perfect combo to boost your productivity.

HP Envy x360 Performance With 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Chip

If the design of the HP Envy x360 has piqued your interest, wait till you see what's in store under the hood of this laptop. I would saw the Envy x360 laptop is among the most powerful ones. But before we dive into the performance details, you need to know what's under the hood. The HP Envy x360 draws power from the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU paired with an in-built Intel Iris XE GPU.

The processor includes 16GB DDR4-2933 SD RAM with 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. More importantly, the HP Envy x360 includes the Intel EVO platform that further boosts the overall productivity. The 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipsets are specially designed for thin and compact laptops such as the HP Envy x360. It comes in-built with the Intel Iris XE GPU and the Intel EVO platform. To note, the Intel EVO platform offers a great deal, especially where the battery is concerned, reducing the wake time to under a second and optimizing the battery life completely.

HP Envy x360 Performance Scorecard

I ran a couple of benchmark tests to better understand the performance of the HP laptop. The HP Envy x360 scored 3917 points in the multi-core test and 1364 points in the single-core test on the Cinebench test. Also, it scored 2464 and 507 in the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively on the CPU-Z benchmark platform.

Further, the Geekbench test results showed the HP Envy x360 at 4253 and 1461 points in the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively. I also ran a few benchmarks to test the GPU performance. Here, the laptop scored 4667 in the PC Mark 10 platform and 1343 in the 3D Mark platform. 3D Mark also gave the device 3459 points in the CPU testing.

These numbers show that the HP Envy x360 is among the faster, smoothest laptops, especially in this segment. The Intel Core i7 processor offers you unprecedented performance, which is further boosted with the Iris XE GPU. To note, the scorecard beats other laptops falling in a similar price range, including the HP Spectre x360.

HP Envy x360 Real-Life Performance

All basic activities like hosting online meetings, creating spreadsheets, or simply browsing on the net are smooth and have no lag whatsoever. While the laptop isn't a game-centric one, the GPU on it is quite impressive, smoothly handling a couple of gaming titles without a glitch. The Intel Iris XE GPU offers you the best platform for any digital content creation.

The battery also needs a special mention here. The HP Envy x360 packs a 51 Wh battery, which the company claims can last up to 9 hours on a single charge - thanks to the Intel Evo platform. My usage with it syncs perfectly to Intel's claims. The Intel Evo aids in removing lag - especially when you wake the PC.

I found that the laptop can easily last around eight to nine hours on a single charge. This - irrespective of the activities I did, which included both professional and personal tasks. Simply put, you can charge the HP Envy x360 fully in around two-and-a-half to three hours in the morning, finish off your office work, and switch on Prime Video all in a single charge.

HP Envy x360: Designed For Elite Professionals

The HP Envy x360 costs a whopping Rs. 1,14,973 and can be bought on the HP India website. There are a couple of options that come close to this price range like the HP Spectre x360 or even the XPS 13. However, these are mostly options with 10th Gen Intel chipsets, missing out on the latest, blazing-fast Intel experience.

The HP Envy x360 is among the best devices for lag-free, unprecedented performance. Whatever your needs are, this HP laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 caters to all your requirements. Yes, it's a tad bit expensive - but you're in for a full swing laptop experience with this one. Of course, there are plenty of convertible laptops like the Asus VivoBook flip 14, Lenovo Yoga series, even more options from HP itself. However, the HP Envy x360 laptop offers unmatched features under the hood, making it a worthy buy.