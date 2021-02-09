HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop Review: Step In The Right Direction

Specifications

Model Number: OMEN Laptop 15-ek0019TX

CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H(12M Cache)

Display: 15.6-inch IPS FHD 1920x1080, 144Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti, 4GB GDDR6

Memory: 16GB DDR4-2933

Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 52.5 Whr

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Pricing And Availability

The variant that we are reviewing retails for Rs. 120,999 and offers 1TB SSD based storage along with 16GB DDR4 memory. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate panel with a 1080p resolution. Do note that, the same laptop with a 1080 60Hz display, powered by the Ryzen 5 along with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for Rs. 75,990.

Depending on the budget and requirement, you can choose the model that works for you. In fact, there is a high-end version of the Omen 15 with an RTX 2070 GPU, which costs Rs. 180,999.

HP Omen 15 Design: Subtle Yet Distinct

The design of the HP Omen 15 isn't as dashing as the Alienware laptops or even the Asus ROG series. The looks and aesthetics of this machine don't scream gaming unlike some of the gaming laptops in the model. Instead, it offers a clean design with a hint of gaming-centric features such as an RGB backlight keyboard and the color-changing Omen logo at the back of the device.

The entire laptop is made using a hard premium feeling plastic, which gives this laptop a nice look. For a laptop that costs over Rs. 1,00,000, I felt that the company should have used metal at least for the back panel and the palm rest area.

There is a bit of a display flex due to the usage of plastic, which is similar on other laptops with the plastic body. However, the HP Omen 15 has a matte finish, and it does not collect any sort of fingerprints or smudges, which is an advantage.

Coming to I/O, HP has done a tremendous job by including some popular ports such as a full-sized SD card slot, RJ45 ethernet jack, full-sized HDMI port, couple of USB-A ports, USB Type-C port, and a mini display port. It has all the ports that I want to see on a gaming laptop, hence you can use most of the accessories without requiring any dongle or connector.

HP Omen 15 Display: Above Average

The Omen 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with thin bezels across the border along with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen offers a peak brightness of 300nits with an anti-glare solution and 72 percent NTSC color space coverage.

The screen brightness is adequate for indoor usage, and the display looks sharp and colorful, especially when compared to the products like the Lenovo Legion 5i. If you highly care about the display on your laptop, then the HP Omen 15 will not disappoint you.

However, it is not as color accurate as some of the laptops at this price range, and this device might not be suitable for content creators, who want to retouch or color grade images and videos. This is a high refresh rate display, and any gamer, including me, will appreciate this feature, especially while playing high FPS games.

I also enjoyed watching content on the HP Omen 15, mainly on the OTT streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. If you are a gamer, who tends to spend a bit of time catching up with the latest movies and TV shows, the HP Omen 15 won't disappoint you.

HP Omen 15 Keyboard And Trackpad: Surprisingly Good

When I switched to the HP Omen 15 from the Lenovo Legion 5i, I had the least expectation from it, especially when it comes to the keyboard. As I started using the Omen 15, I was surprised by the key travel and the feedback offered, and the Omen 15 definitely has one of the best keyboards on a laptop priced around Rs. 100,000.

The keyboard also supports RGB lighting. However, unlike some expensive gaming laptop, this model does not support per-key RGB lighting. Instead, it offers zoned RGB lighting with four programmable zones, which can be customized using Omen gaming hub software.

When it comes to key backlit brightness, there is only one setting, either you can turn on the backlight or turn it off, and there is no other way around. The same goes for the trackpad as well, the device has a large trackpad that works well for the most part without any issue. If you are a true gamer, then, you already know that you need an external mouse to play games.

HP Omen 15 Sound And Web Camera

The HP Omen 15 has a 720p HD web camera at the top, which is similar to most laptops. In regular and well-lit lighting situations, you should not have any issues when it comes to the camera quality. However, if you are attending a video conference from a dark room, then the images do turn out to be noisy.

The speaker setup on the HP Omen did surprise me a bit. The stereo speaker setup on this laptop comes with Bang & Olufsen certification, which is a known entity in the high-end sound segment. Although the speaker setup isn't that loud, the sound output sounds full with a good amount of clarity even at the highest volume levels. Overall, the laptop has a great speaker unit that can be enjoyed by both gamers and binge-watchers.

HP Omen 15 CPU Performance

The HP Omen 15 is based on one of the most popular gaming laptop CPU from Intel -- the Intel Core i7-10750H, a six-core processor with 45W TDP. In fact, the similarly priced Lenovo Legion 5i is also powered by the same CPU.

When we ran multiple CPU benchmarks on the HP Omen 15, we got different results when compared to the Lenovo Legion 5i. On every CPU benchmark tool we ran, the Legion 5i offered better performance when it comes to single-core performance, whereas the HP Omen 15 offered a better multi-core performance. Which makes this machine an excellent device for using office apps that uses multi-cores.

This device will also offer better performance while doing tasks like video rending or compiling software due to the improved multi-core performance. While I was not running the benchmarks or playing games, the laptop was silent, and the only time when I can hear the fans spin is when running a benchmark tool or playing a game.

HP Omen 15 GPU Performance

The graphics and the gaming performance of the HP Omen 15 are handled by the dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, which is again identical to the Lenovo Legion 5i. On GTA: V, the laptop offered an average FPS of 60 even the medium graphics settings and the game was highly playable without any issue.

In the Shadow of the tomb raider, the average FPS was 56 with graphics and texture set to high quality. We also ran the Superposition benchmark and obtained an average FPS of 40 with high graphics settings ad 55 fps with medium graphics settings at 1080p.

Most games, at medium graphics settings, should be able to offer 60fps gameplay without any issue. As we have said in other laptop reviews powered by the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, the limited 4GB video memory is a bottleneck on this laptop as well. A slightly powerful GPU with 6GB video memory should be able to offer better gaming performance.

Verdict

The HP Omen 15 is a great laptop for first-time gaming laptop buyers and for those, who want a laptop that is not too flashy in design. It can handle most games without any issue, and this is also an excellent gaming laptop. This is a well-balanced laptop but the battery life is not that great, and it hardly lasts about three to four hours even if you are not gaming.

However, when we look at the price, the Legion 5i with a similar specs sheet costs Rs. 18,000 less than the HP Omen 15. The Omen 15 offers a slightly better display with an all SSD storage solution. However, we feel that the device is slightly expensive, especially considering the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, GPU, as one can easily get a laptop like the MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR-438IN with an RTX 2060 GPU for a much lower price.