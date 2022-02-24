Infinix InBook X1 Review: Affordable, Feature-Rich Laptop

Infinix InBook X1 Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7

Display: 14-inch Full HD IPS display

GPU: Intel Iris Plus

Memory: up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIE 3.0 SSD

Battery: 55Wh battery

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Infinix InBook X1 Design

The first thing I noticed about the Infinix laptop is the design and build. The laptop features an attention-grabbing design, unlike many other laptops. There are bold color options such as red and green while we have the gray option for the review. The company has opted for a dual-textured lid and it comprises mostly of a standard sandblasted metal with a thick and unique band at the top with a polished finish and brushed texture. There is a small Infinix logo that doesn't dominate the design.

Though it does not attract fingerprints smudges largely, it does slightly and these can be wiped away easily. The color is uniform throughout the lid and the rim is visible slightly around the display while using the laptop. Inside, the lower half features a similar sandblasted texture as the lid and the trackpad as the same color as well. There are slim black borders in plastic all over the display and the chin is fairly thick. Infinix has not opted for a taller aspect ratio similar to many other laptop makers out there. There is a slight bump at the top for the webcam and this helps in opening the lid.

When it comes to keyboard performance, this laptop has a column of dedicated paging keys. However, the arrow keys are quite compressed and tough to use. The keyboard layout is different than in many other options out there with the Print Screen option being the Fn key combo. The power button feels a little hard and I had to press it twice to ensure it has turned on.

The good thing is that the function keys are set to their usual functions by default and the Fn modifier has to be used only for additional tasks such as volume and brightness control. To summarize, the keyboard layout is decent enough and the typing experience is reasonably good. Interestingly, Infinix has included backlights in this segment and there are two levels of brightness to choose from.

When it comes to the trackpad, the Infinix InBook X1 needs a lot of improvement. In contrast to the build quality of the laptop on the whole, the trackpad feels cheap and makes an awkward clicking sound when used. However, the same won't be an issue when it comes to a simple tap. The size and texture of the trackpad are quite acceptable.

This laptop is heavier than its rivals weighing around 1.48 kg. However, the metal body that gives a solid feel makes up for this heavy profile. It measures only 16.3 mm in thickness. Still, this laptop is portable without any issues. While using it at an increased angle, the screen might feel like it is slightly feeble but there is a strong hinge. The screen can go back till it is flat and the lid didn't flex at any point in time throughout my review.

Talking about ports, there is an HDMI 1.4 port at the left alongside a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C ports and a switch to disable the webcam. At the right, there is another USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and security lock slot.

Infinix InBook X1 Display

The display on the Infinix InBook X1 is a 14-inch with a 16:9 aspect ratio. There is FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen looks great and there is a sharp contrast. I could watch videos and read the text without any issues. The downside of this screen is it does not have too high brightness levels.

The screen is surrounded by minimal bezels at the top and sides and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. The 180-degree flexible display is vibrant when it is indoors but the outdoor performance needs improvement due to its low peak brightness. The screen has a matte finish and it offers a vivid viewing experience.

In terms of display, the Infinix laptop misses a couple of things as detailed here. Firstly, it lacks touch screen support, which is one of the most common aspects seen in laptops of its price point. The other aspect is that there is no support for a stylus, which is evident as the touch support is missing.

Infinix InBook X1 Performance

The Infinix InBook X1 works smoothly without a glitch. I could multitask using this laptop with several windows open at once without the laptop throwing an issue. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics. There is support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM (I reviewed the one with 8GB RAM) and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. With this combination of hardware, the laptop can handle all your tasks easily.

I ran a few benchmarks to determine the results and evaluate the CPU performance. On Cinebench R20, the Infinix laptop scored 420 points in the single-core test and 1482 points in the multi-core test.

Also, I ran the PC Mark 10 certification and the laptop scored 3564 points in the standard test and 2953 points in the extended test. Eventually, the Infinix laptop may not be the best in terms of handling all tasks but it is reasonably good for its price point. To evaluate its GPU performance, I also ran the 3D Mark test. It scored 564 points and 7442 points in the tests. So, it can be used for gaming purposes but you cannot expect an impressive performance from it.

Leaving the benchmark scores aside, the Infinix laptop is a reasonable performer that manages to deliver real-life usage expected by any laptop user. I used it with at least 10 to 15 tabs on Google Chrome opened and Microsoft Teams running for a few hours at a stretch.

The 720p webcam is not the best in its class but it does the job pretty well. The centrer of the keyboard gets a little warm on using it for intense purposes but it is not too hot. Also, the cooling fan quickly gets into the action. The bottom-firing stereo speakers with separate tweeters and woofers and DTS audio work pretty well and there are no complaints.

Infinix InBook X1 Battery

The battery capacity is 55Wh and the company touts that it can deliver 13 hours of video playback time. The battery can be changed up to 70 percent in less than an hour.

The battery life is quite good but it is not exceptional. The laptop can work for close to eight hours with some breaks, which is lower than the claim made by the company. Likewise, the battery takes relatively longer to charge than the claim by Infinix.

Verdict

Infinix InBook X1 has managed to maintain a low price given its lightweight and slim design and all-metal body. The 14-inch display with backlit keyboard is an added attraction for buyers. Also, there are convenient features including a switch for the webcam and fast charging support.

However, the laptop comes with a few misses that are worth noting. It comes with a cheap trackpad that makes click sound obvious.

Infinix has used a previous generation processor with the InBook X1, which is the reason behind its low pricing. While this might be a downside for many buyers, this is not a bag aspect as older laptops do work well for years until they lose the software support.

If you are looking for intense use and want immense processing power, then the Infinix InBook X1 is not the right choice for you. However, if you are a basic user with minimal requirements, then the device will bundle all tasks such as productivity, entertainment, and communication.



When it comes to pricing, the Infinix InBook X1 has been launched starting from Rs. 35,999 and it goes up to Rs. 49,999. With this price tag, the laptop can be a rival to the RedmiBook 15 Pro, which includes a better processor. However, the Infinix offering performs well in terms of display and convenient features.

To conclude, the Infinix InBook X1 is a good option for its pricing, provided you do not subject it to intense processing.