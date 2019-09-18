Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

Laptops, also known as portable PC's are amongst those products which have made our lives easier. Earlier, we had to deal with big and bulky units. But, with the technological advancements, these portable PC's have also become more portable and powerful.

Having said that, Lenovo, which is a known name in the PC industry, has launched its new ThinkPad laptops in India. The company has announced the Lenovo ThinkPad T490 series, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 (Gen 2), and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

We were present at the launch event and based on our brief usage, we are jotting down the good, bad, and the x-factor of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Read on to know:

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The Good

Capable Hardware

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is powered by an Intel Core i7-7660U vPro processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640/ Intel HD Graphics 620. Aiding the chipset is a 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB storage. This makes it quite powerful and you can use it for professional tasks as well.

The unit also features some good security options such as dTPM 2.0, a Touch fingerprint reader option and Windows Hello. So, you not only get a powerful device which can deliver smooth user experience, but also a secure one.



Multiple Connectivity Options

What makes a laptop more user-friendly is the support for multiple connectivity options, and the ThinkPad doesn't let you down in this department.

The device offers various connectivity ports such as one HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, one microSD card reader, one micro SIM port, and one native RJ5 port.

As for the other connectivity options, the laptop offers an Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 for WLAN, Snapdragon X7 LTE-A EM7 455 WWAN, for Wi-Fi it comes with Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 8265. Notably, you also get LTE-A (4G) and NFC connectivity.

Efficient Battery Backup

While the battery unit is unspecified, Lenovo claims a backup of around 15.5 hours with a single charge on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. This is for the standard variant that comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixels FHD+ display.

The OLED variant that offers 2560 x 1440 pixels resolutions is said to deliver up to 10.5 hours of backup. If the on-paper claims are true, then the backup is quite good for day-to-day usage. We can't comment on the backup as of now and will be giving feedback after extensive usage.

High-Resolution Display

The laptop comes with three different display options. You can choose from a 14-inch WQHD OLED panel with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and 300 nits, a 14-inch WQHD IPS panel with 270 nits brightness.

There is also a standard 14-inch IPS display with FHD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. In the brief period which we used the device, we found the display to be bright and responsive. It is suitable for high-resolution media consumption and you will enjoy binging on shows and movies.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The Bad

Priced On A Higher Side

It is no surprise that the Indian audience is drawn towards the affordable segment. And this is one of the major factors that determine a product's success. Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga X1 comes at an asking price of Rs. 208,491 which is a pricey affair.

Though the device is loaded with some good quality features, the hefty price tag might let some of the users down. We would have appreciated if it was priced in the lower segment.

Thick Bezels Surrounding Display

The display is one of those features that one looks for while buying a smartphone, tablet or a laptop. And, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga packs good high-resolution OLED/FHD panels.

The display is no doubt suitable for multimedia consumption, but it's the design which might put you off. The bezels are thick on all corners specifically at the bottom. A slim bezel design would have done the trick.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The X Factor

360-Degree Foldable Design

This is the key highlight of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Foldable design makes it easy to use the device in different scenarios. It offers four different modes and can be folded 360-degrees as well.

Also, what I liked is the good build quality and the unit feels premium to hold. The keypad is also good and the keys are swift to touch. It weighs 1.42 Kg and doesn't feel bulky at all.

Lenovo also claims that the laptop has been put through 12 military-grade tests and more than 200 quality checks. This suggests the laptop offers a durable build quality even with a slim form factor and foldable design.

Hit Or A Miss?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a well-packaged laptop. You get a foldable design which makes it suitable to use anywhere. Lenovo has designed the laptop for the millennial with professional requirements.

The high-end hardware makes it suitable for graphics-intensive tasks and the support for stylus caters the creative masses. But, if only the pricing would have been on a lower side, this would have been a good deal.