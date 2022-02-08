Lenovo Yoga 6 With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Review: Petite Powerhouse With Premium Features

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is one of the latest laptops in the Indian market that packs several powerful and premium features. Backed by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and unique in-house features, the new Lenovo Yoga 6 is a powerhouse. Users can experience the 360-hinge design, a touchscreen immersive display, a camera shutter for security, and much more.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 with the AMD chipset starts from Rs. 76,490 and is available at leading online and offline portals. I used this laptop for a couple of days to determine if it's worth this price tag. This detailed review talks about its pros, cons, and its price-to-specs ratio, helping you decide if this is the right laptop for you.

Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch FHD display with touch support

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon TM

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD PCIe

Battery: 45Wh

OS: Windows 10

Lenovo Yoga 6 Design: An All-Rounder

The Lenovo Yoga series has become synonymous with a flexible design, and the same goes for the new Yoga 6 laptop. It sports a flexible 360-hinge design, which can be switched to a tab mode or put up like a tent to suit your needs. The hinge on the laptop is smooth, letting you rotate back and forth.

Moreover, the lightweight design allows more flexibility. To note, the Lenovo Yoga 6 weighs just 1.4 Kg, which allows seamless portability. Plus, the petite frame and build are other plus points on this thin & light laptop. That's not all. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is also stylish, thanks to its fabric-covered Abyss Blue cover.

The overall deep blue color is great to work with, but it also attracts dust. Thankfully, the laptop comes with a stain-resistant finish that should protect it from serious damage. Another feature I loved about the Lenovo Yoga 6 is the top-facing speakers, which provide clearer audio output. Speaking of the speakers, the laptop includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The design of the Lenovo Yoga 6 also includes the camera shutter for enhanced privacy. You can simply switch it off with the physical shutter, ensuring the camera access is always in your control. But with this feature, you don't have access to Windows Hello face recognition.

This is also why Lenovo has included a fingerprint sensor for seamless log-in and security. That said, the number of ports on the laptop is limited to a few USB type-A and type-C ports.

Lenovo Yoga 6 With Lenovo Pen

One of the key highlights of the Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop is the Lenovo Pen that ships with the box. The pen is a great accessibility tool that lets you do more with less! This includes everything from doodling, creating content, editing to simply browsing through the internet. I also found the pen especially handy if you have online presentations or need to take an online class.

This also brings us to the keyboard and the trackpad. I found them both to be smooth, especially the keyboard. The embossed keys let you work with a hassle-free experience. With the Lenovo Pen and the touchscreen support, I realized I hardly used to the trackpad. Nevertheless, it's a seamless part of the design that enhances the overall experience.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Display: Smooth And Immersive

The Lenovo Yoga 6 packs a 13.3-inch display, which is a bit small when compared to other products in the market. But this doesn't mean you can't do all your work with this laptop. Lenovo has included a super-narrow bezel frame, giving room to do more despite the small-sized display, a feature I came to love.

The display supports FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with a wide spectrum of colors. The display supports WVA, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 72 percent NTSC. Plus, it's a touchscreen display, which significantly opens doors to do more. The touchscreen is especially handy when you have the laptop popped up like a tent or switched to a tablet.

I used the laptop for a wide range of activities, both personal and professional. The display on the Lenovo Yoga enhanced the overall experience. I watched a couple of movies, attended video calls, worked on a couple of doc files, browsed through the internet, and even played a few games, and the screen of the Lenovo laptop ensured I got the best experience.

I also took the laptop outdoors a couple of times. Even in direct sunlight, the display of the Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop didn't dim out at all. You can carry the laptop to a nearby café and work there without a glitch. Or you could even take it to your balcony to watch something. The Dolby Atmos stereo speakers further ensure you have the best experience with the device.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Performance: Benchmark Testing

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga 6 draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U paired with an integrated AMD Radeon TM graphics. Also, the laptop I worked with included 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD PCIe storage. You also get lesser RAM options as well as more storage up to 1TB. This also brings us to the performance of the Lenovo Yoga 6.

For the same, I ran a couple of benchmarks. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench 5 benchmark where the laptop scored 1084 and 4496 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. I ran the CPU-Z bench test where the laptop stood at 482 and 3306 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Similarly, the Cinebench test revealed 1058 and 4194 in single-core and multi-core tests.

CPU aside, I also needed to check the GPU performance of the Lenovo Yoga 6. For the same, I ran the 3D Mark test where the laptop scored 786 in GPU performance and 3651 in CPU performance. Lastly, I ran the PC Mark 10 benchmark where the laptop stood at 4332 points overall. The PC Mark 10 benchmark also showed 8783 points in the Essentials test, 7436 in the Productivity test, and 3356 in the Digital Content Creation test.

The benchmark scores are evidence that the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a powerful machine. The CPU tests reveal that it can surely handle heavy loads. On the other hand, the GPU tests show it's got the required minimum. You can use the laptop for tasks like editing but it isn't built for heavy gaming applications that rely on GPU-centric machines.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Real-Life Performance With AMD Chipset

The real-life performance of the Lenovo Yoga 6 syncs with the benchmark scores. As I mentioned earlier, I used the laptop for a wide range of activities. And I never witnessed any glitch or lag during my time with it, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5500U processor.

I also played a couple of casual games on the laptop and it was pretty smooth. I observed that the fan would begin humming louder or heat up when the apps were a bit heavy for the device.

But if your routine involves professional tasks like creating or editing content, the Lenovo Yoga 6 with the AMD chipset is more than capable. We know that laptop goes beyond professional use. This Lenovo laptop is ideal for personal use for watching movies, casual gaming or browsing the internet. And this also brings us to another important aspect - the battery.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Battery Performance: Long-Lasting, But Heats Up

The battery on a laptop is one of the most important aspects. The Lenovo Yoga 6 packs a powerful battery paired with a 45Wh adapter. I found the laptop can easily last up to seven-eight hours on a single charge, or even longer, depending on the tasks you run. When I used the laptop to watch a few movies or series, the battery would drain up after four hours.

On the other hand, if you run apps like Microsoft Word or Chrome, the battery can last up to eight hours. I also observed it would take roughly three hours to fully charge the laptop, sometimes lesser, depending on the running tasks.

Another important factor in the Lenovo Yoga 6 is that it begins to heat sometimes. Laptops generally heat when they're plugged in. I noticed that the laptop would heat up a bit more when playing games on it. Apart from this, it's been a smooth experience with Lenovo's battery.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Verdict: A Worthy Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 6 starts from Rs. 76,490, which can be a big investment for many. However, most thin and light laptops fall in this range, starting from around Rs. 50,000. I would recommend the Lenovo Yoga 6 with the AMD Ryzen 5500U processor for its glitch-free experience. AMD has proved what its hardware can do, ensuring you have a smooth experience.

On the other hand, you also get all the benefits from Lenovo, including the immersive display and the Lenovo Pen in the box. Combined, this laptop is worth the price tag, making it a good investment for you.