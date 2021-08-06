RedmiBook 15 Pro First Impressions: The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor

The Good

Minimalistic Design Looks Subtle

The RedmiBook 15 Pro isn't going to set any new design benchmarks; however, it is not a bad-looking laptop by any means. The soft brushed metallic finish and the stealthy black color named- Charcoal Grey, give it a premium touch. The polycarbonate construction isn't quite impressive but feels durable enough to last some years.

You can even raise the lid with just one finger, thanks to the firm hinge design. There's a big trackpad with Windows Precision drivers support, so navigation is pretty smooth and fun. Overall, the minimalistic look and feel will please consumers who prefer subtle-looking notebooks.

Most Required Connectivity Features & Windows 11 Upgradable

The RedmiBook Pro comes equipped with the most required connectivity features and lacks just one, i.e. a Type-C port. For wireless connectivity, the laptop has 2 X 2 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth V5.0.

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x RJ45 (LAN port)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x Kensington Lock

1 x SD Card Reader

On the software front, the RedmiBook 15 Pro runs Windows 10 and will get a free update to Windows 11 as per its availability. The laptop ships with pre-loaded MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019.

Capable Hardware

The RedmiBook 15 Pro feels very responsive. For the little time I spent testing it, the notebook never felt lacking behind in terms of speed and performance. It boots up fast and loads apps instantaneously. The notebook easily handles multiple tabs in the Edge and Chrome browsers, simultaneous streaming of videos on Amazon Prime Videos, multiple word documents, and photo-editing in third-party apps.

It seems more than capable for entertainment purposes and basic productivity tasks. We will run some benchmarks and try our hand at casual gaming and some video editing to test this notebook's potential in our detailed review.

Moving on, the battery life seems to be long-lasting. The laptop is powered by a 46WHr battery, which offers a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours. You get a 65W charger in the box that as per Redmi can power up the laptop from flat to 50% in 35-minutes. Last but not the least, the RedmiBooks get a 720p webcam, unlike the premium Mi Notebooks, which require an additional webcam.

The Bad

Let's get to the things that disappointed us. A better display and a bit more robust build would have been good at this price. The screen resolution isn't a problem here but the panel quality seemed cheap. The full HD LCD screen is quite reflective and only serves well for basic day-to-day PC tasks.

Sadly, media consumption isn't going to be one of them. Moving on, the RedmiBook 15 Pro's keyboard lacks a number pad, which is a bit surprising for a 15-inch laptop. Thankfully, the good 1.5mm key travel ensures a good typing experience.

Limited Choices

You can only buy this laptop in one memory option, i.e. 8GB, and there's no option to upgrade it since the chip is soldered with no extra slot. The 512GB storage capacity is swappable but doing it yourself will void the warranty. Xiaomi only recommends visiting the store to upgrade the memory, again a bummer for consumers who prefers modifying the innards. I would have also preferred a Type-C port but sadly, it's not offered.

Lastly, the keyboard isn't backlit, nor it is spill-resistant. Be extra careful while working on the laptop with a cup of cappuccino.

The X-Factor

While I couldn't spot any X-Factor in the RedmiBook 15 Pro in my limited testing period, the competent specs and claimed 10-hour battery life seems to be its highlight. With a 512GB SSD paired with a capable 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, this 15-inch notebook seems like a good Windows machine for most users. It might not be a performance beast but shouldn't disappoint you for most day-to-day tasks. More on the performance part in our comprehensive review.

Should You Consider Buying The RedmiBook 15 Pro?

The RedmiBook 15 Pro is good enough for most day-to-day tasks and seems to be appropriately priced for the hardware and features it brings to the table. We liked the minimal design and the lag-free processing and multitasking experience; however, it is too early to give a verdict on the laptop's performance so stay tuned for our comprehensive review.

You can also consider the RedmiBook e-Learning edition, which is priced even lower and comes in two storage variants. The e-Learning edition is packed with the 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i3 processor with two internal storage options of 256GB SATA SSD/ 512GB NVMe SSD.

Both these laptops are now available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com. HDFC card members can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,500 on the purchase of the RedmiBook 15 Pro and up to Rs. 2,500 on the e-Learning edition.