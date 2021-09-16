Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Review: Gets All The Ticks

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Specifications And Variants

Display- 15.6-inch Mi TrueLife+ display with 3.2K (3200 x 2000) Resolution, 242 PPI pixel density, 16:10 Aspect Ratio,100% sRGB Wide Colour Gamut, 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate

Processor- 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 11th Gen Intel Core

i5-11300H processor clocked at 4.4GHz with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM- Up to 16 GB DDR4 3200MHzStorage

Storage- 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Connectivity- one Type-C USB (For charging and data transfer), one Thunderbolt 4 port, one Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one Type-A USB 2.0, one HDMI, one Combo Audio Jack

Audio: 2 x 2W Stereo speakers, DTS audio support

Keyboard: 3-level backlit, dedicated Macro key

Webcam: 720p (HD)

Battery: 12-hour backup, 65W Type-C power adapter

Mi Notebook Ultra Design: Rugged, Big, But Not Bulky

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra is a good example showing Xiaomi isn't focused on delivering a powerful performance but also good aesthetics. The Mi Notebook Ultra design language is familiar to the Apple MacBook Pro.

It's only the large size and the Xiaomi branding that makes it easily distinguishable. Xiaomi has used series 6 aluminium to design its flagship laptop. This is what adds to the sturdiness.

Tucked inside is a 15.6-inch display which makes the laptop big. But, with 17.9mm thickness and 1.7Kgs weight, you wouldn't find this laptop bulky. Carrying it around has been easy. The smoothly finished edges and durable hinge design are the additional perks in design.

The laptop's display is surrounded by narrow bezels which makes it more premium. The 720p webcam is neatly packed at the centre of the top bezel. The camera housing is minute. The Mi Notebook Ultra comes in a single Lustrous Gray color option which didn't pick up fingerprints or dust easily during our usage.

Nimble Keys Feedback

Xiaomi has used a 3-way backlit keyboard on the Mi Notebook Ultra; first for any Xiaomi laptop. The large-sized keys offer nimble feedback with typing. You would have no complaints typing long documents.

The Mi Notebook Ultra features a large mouse pad which is another positive aspect of the design. The trackpad has been swift with scrolling and the clicks are also accurate. The trackpad's key offers soft-click feedback which you would definitely appreciate.

One of the other important design aspects is the fingerprint scanner power key. The unlocking speeds and accuracy have been to the point. No complaints there.

Average Audio A Mismatch With High-Resolution Display

The Mi Notebook Ultra offers one of the best laptop displays in its segment (under Rs. 80,000) in India. The laptop is equipped with 15.6-inch Mi TrueLife Display which supports 3.2 (3200 x 2000) screen resolution and a wider 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel also supports a higher 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB Wide Color Gamut.

The display performance is good overall. The panel is suitable for all kinds of high-resolution videos. The color production is good, while the viewing angles are also decent. You won't have any difficulties viewing content from different angles.

My experience has playing games and streaming movies/ shows at the OTT platform has been good throughout. But what comes as a bummer is the lower audio levels that hamper the viewing experience on a premium display.

The laptop is packed with two 2W downward-firing speakers along with DTS audio. The output isn't impressive at all. Not just the loudness levels, but also the audio clarity seems to go for a toss here. A better audio experience would have complemented the high-end display.

Suitable For Daily, Professional Usage

We have received the Mi Notebook Ultra's Core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor variant. The laptop also integrates an Intel IRIS graphic card and 16GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop is swift with all the tasks. I didn't find any speed issues with app loading or any while running any bulky software.

Web surfing and other tasks; specifically multimedia playback is a super-refined experience here. While this laptop suits the requirements of working professionals, extensive gaming might not be the best experience here.

We also had no issues with multitasking. The 16GB DDR4 RAM is capable of processing several heavy apps running in the background. A lag-free user experience with different tools and software is what you can expect. This makes it suitable for not just daily but also professional usage.

The laptop has Windows 10 Home Edition software pre-installed. You get all the Windows 10 goodies and can also update to Windows 11 in the later stages. The Mi Notebook Ultra has a 512GB NVMe SSD.

While this new age storage solution is a welcome feature, its non-expandable option is a shortcoming in our opinion. You will need an external hard drive to store additional large-sized files and keep the device's memory free as much as possible.

Benchmark Scores

Geekbench Performance

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark test, the Mi Notebook Ultra scored 14,316 points in the OpenCL complete CPU test. The laptop further logged 1409 and 4441 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench respectively.

Read/ Write Speed Performance

The read and write speed tests performed via CrystalDiskMark also shows impressive scores. The Mi Notebook Ultra achieved 23358.26MB/s read and 1512.06 write speeds. We also tested the laptop with some of the GPU benchmarks.

PCMark 10 Benchmark Test Performance

In the PC Mark 10 benchmark, the laptop scored a total of 4067 points. The productivity, rendering and visualisation scores are 5805 points and 2094 points. The Mi Notebook Ultra's benchmark scores are at par with the rivals and speaks for the its efficiency.

Mi Notebook Ultra Battery Performance

The Mi Notebook Ultra features a 70Whr battery which as per Xiaomi can last up to 12 hours. However, the numbers aren't as high as the company claims. The backup you get is close to eight hours with a single charge. This is ample for daily usage. Besides, the laptop ships with a 65W power adapter which is a good addition to complete the package. Battery performance and charging speeds offer a satisfactory response.

Mi Notebook Ultra: Verdict

The Mi Notebook Ultra is a complete package that you can own at less than Rs. 80,000 in India. The laptop doesn't just offer flagship-grade hardware and features but also has a premium-looking design complemented by a robust built quality.

Buy this laptop if you want no compromises on looks, display, processor, and battery. The only missing aspect here is the good audio output. This laptop is worth buying if a long term investment is your psyche.