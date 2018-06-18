4 ways to check air quality in your locality using your smartphone

Google Search card

Type in your query and Google's dedicated card shows the AQI of the city. For example: Air Quality . Below the card, you'll see health messages relating to the AQI. It may be pleasant or cautionary. However, if the searched city is already in the news for air quality reasons, Google won't display the AQI.

Apps and Widgets

Several apps exist on the play store which can display the AQI of your area or city. Two best ones are AirVisual and Breezometer. You can save locations and track them 24/7. Breezometer comes with several options. AirVisual offers a 7-day prediction as well. A seamless widget option is also available.

Home screen web shortcuts

Certain websites offer accurate measurements. Adding them to your home screen will allow you to monitor the AQI with a single tap. One such website is Aqicn.org. It details the concentration of each pollutant in the region and offers a cumulative real-time AQI. You can add a shortcut through any browser. Through Chrome, you have to open the website and tap the menu icon on the top right (three vertical dots). You'll find an option saying "Add to home screen." Tap on it and you're done.

Official government records

If you're an Indian, the data concerning the concentration of different pollutants in the air can be accessed. Visit the official website of Central Pollution Control Board. You'll find a map. Press Ctrl+K to zoom in to the station that's near your area. You can add a home screen shortcut for this as well.

There you have it. Use the above tips to keep a check on the air quality around you. It also helps to keep a handful of masks handy.