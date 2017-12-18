Top tech acquisitions that happened in 2017

Any company that foresees the scope for business expansion will consider acquisitions and mergers. Like the previous years, 2017 also saw a good number of such acquisitions and mergers in the tech industry.

Several tech companies went private, undertook consolidation and broke into new markets with their new services. Companies such as Apple, Google, Cisco, HPE, Intel, CA Technologies, and more were pretty active this year when it comes to acquisitions and gaining a competitive edge over the rest. As a result, we can come across new services, products and capabilities coming to the market in the near future. The major focus of all these companies is on the recent tech trends such as IoT, VR, AI, Cloud and so on.

We at GizBot have come up with some of the global tech mergers and acquisitions that happened this year. Scroll down to take a quick look at these tech deals of 2017.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

HPE acquired SimpliVity and Nimble Storage HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) acquired SimpliVity closing the deal at $650 million. The vendor announced new products soon after the acquisition. Back then, it was announced that HPE will combine the SimpliVity Omni Stack software when the DL380 servers. While the acquisition of SimpliVity was in January 2017, HPE acquired Nimble Storage in March for $1.09 billion in an attempt to expand the storage business that is already growing. The CEO of HPE, Meg Whitman has been focusing a lot on storage services along with the rest to restructure the business. Cisco acquired AppDynamics Cisco acquired AppDynamics, an application analytics firm based in San Francisco for $3.7 billion. AppDynamics provides software that can monitor the performance of most applications and flagging areas and issues that need attention. The deal came before the IPO filing by AppDynamics and was closed in March this year. Google acquired Kaggle Google acquired Kaggle, an online community of data scientists in March this year. Kaggle is known for hosting data science and machine learning competitions as well. Google is claimed to have acquired Kaggle in an attempt to enhance the AI and machine learning functionalities and to take advantage of the 600,000 data scientists at Kaggle's community. CA Technologies acquire Veracode CA Technologies agreed to acquire Veracode, a security testing firm for a deal of $614 million. This deal is meant to expand the development and testing offered for the enterprises and app developers. Veracode offers a software-as-a-service platform and helps developers enhance the security of their apps. Google and HTC Google signed an agreement with HTC in September this year to buy a part of the latter's smartphone business for $1.1 billion. This is meant to boost the new hardware business of Google. Following the same, Google started roping in HTC employs such as teams that have worked on the Pixel smartphones. Apple acquired Lattice.io Apple acquired Lattice.io to fill out its capabilities in the AI and machine learning segments. Apple acquired California-based startup - Lattice.io in May this year for $175 to $200 million. The startup is known for offering AI-enabled engine that can take unstructured dark data and turn them into structured and meaningful insights. Verizon acquired Yahoo In June this year, Verizon acquired Yahoo for $4.5 billion. The US-based carrier stated that it is in plans to combine the new assets with the existing AOL business to create Oath, a subsidiary that will cover some of the 50 media brands and over 1 billion users across the world. Intel acquired Mobileye Intel, the US-based chipmaker acquired Mobileye, an Israel-based driverless car firm for $15.3 billion in March. The latter has contracts with 27 car manufacturers and controls two-thirds of the software for automatic emergency braking as well as semi-autonomous cruise control systems that exist in the market. In fact, Mobileye is one of the very few companies with a comprehensive set of technology. None of the other companies offer a whole stack of technologies for self-driving.