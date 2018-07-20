ENGLISH

13th World Robot Olympiad in India for the first time

    The 13th World Robot Olympiad will be held in India for the first time, with over 2,000 students from 54 countries participating to find innovative ways, using robotic technology, to reduce, manage and recycle waste that we daily generate.

    The World Robotic Olympiad is an event for science, technology and education which brings together young people from across the world.

    "This year's theme 'Rap the Scrap' is in line with 'Swachh Bharat Mission' of the government. We saw some great ideas in the preliminary rounds and hope to see even better solutions in the international finals," said Samarendra Kumar, Director (HQ), the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), in a statement.

    The event will be organised jointly by NCSM under the aegis of Ministry of Culture and India STEM Foundation (ISF) from November 25-27 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

    The 12th World Robot Olympiad-2015 was held in Doha, Qatar, in November 2015, with the theme 'Robot Explorers'. Indian students won three medals and one position (8th) at WRO-2015.

    Source IANS

