Cyclist to ride Wheel with Google Assistant for 10 days to attend CES 2018

Google Assistant has become one of the popular apps used on smartphones in the recent times. But the functionality has progressed a long way from being restricted to smartphones.

The Google Assistant has made its way to the second-generation Wheel from Electron and is available in the beta form. This has happened just days before the commencement of the CES 2018 tech show and professional cyclist Max Lippe is taking advantage of the same. He will ride the Wheel for ten days covering 2800 miles to reach the CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas.

Lippe has to go through extreme temperatures and ride through miles of terrain to reach his destination. He will use the Wheel's new Assistant integration as he has to ride for 17 hours every day to reach the CES 2018 show. While the CES 2018 tech show is all set to debut on January 9 and conclude on January 12, Lippe will delay his departure so that he arrives at the expo on January 10.

There will be a van that will trail him all through his ten-day ride to provide him with freshly charged Wheel units and any other assistance if needed.

In addition to the Google Assistant integration, the Electron Wheel has the ability to track the ride and provide assist functionality whenever it is needed to help ease the strain during the ride. The Google Assistant can be used to check the battery level, let the Wheel show the data that has been gathered throughout the ride, and change the kinetic assistant that is offered with the maximum speed being 20 miles per hour in the full assist mode. Notably, though there is pedaling assistance, this bike will not be fully motorized. On an average, the riders can ride the Wheel for about 50 miles on a single charge.

There is a companion app that links all the functionalities of the Electron Wheel to a paired smartphone and the app acts as a central hub for all data that is gathered. The second-generation Wheel is up for pre-sale on the official website for $799 (approx. Rs. 51,000) for now.

Via: Android Headlines