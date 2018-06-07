You can download your Aadhaar update history from UIDAI website

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) added the self authentication feature earlier. Now, it has come up with an option to download your own Aadhaar update history. This feature will be very helpful for those who apply for services such as passport and visa as it confirms their residency status for a few years.

The CEO of UIDAI, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Aadhaar update history feature is in the beta phase as of now. It can be downloaded from the UIDAI website and used for declaration of address and other details.

He added that providing the Aadhaar update history will add more trust and empower people as they can use their update history while applying for jobs, benefits, school admissions and more. The reason is that in most cases they are asked to provide their past two or three years address.

According to UIDAI sources, the history of Aadhaar update will show date-wise details of the updates those were made in address and other fields ever since its issue. The changes can be anything such as name, date of birth, address, gender or addition or removal of mobile number or email id.

How to download Aadhaar update history

In order use your Aadhaar update history feature, you need to go to the UIDAI website www.uidai.gov.in. Click on Aadhaar Update History over here, which will open a page. You will have to fill the Aadhaar number, Virtual ID (VID) and the security captcha over here. Now, you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. On entering the OTP, you can see your Aadhaar update history. You can also print the update history if needed.

UIDAI had already announced a feature to let Aadhaar holders verify if another person exists in the database by entering the 12-digit UID number. This action asks for a few demographic data about the person through which the information can be checked.