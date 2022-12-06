Elon Musk Fears Assassination Attempts: Are “Twitter Files” Or Free Speech The Reason? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Elon Musk has indicated that he faces a "quite significant" risk of being assassinated. In a lengthy and candid conversation on Twitter Spaces, Mr. Musk stated that he would be quite cautious and avoid potentially dangerous activities involving him facing a large crowd. Let's see why the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, considers himself in danger.

Elon Musk Risking Life For Free Speech?

During a two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk admitted he was afraid of physical attacks or assassination attempts on him.

"Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there."

Musk fearing for his own safety, and openly admitting the same, is quite serious. His fears have surfaced mostly after acquiring Twitter. Musk bought the micro-blogging platform barely a month ago, but has been exceptionally active not just on the platform, but also behind the scenes.

Musk has not been afraid of testing new features and functions. However, one of his most controversial actions was to "democratize" the "Blue Tick". The revised Twitter Blue subscription essentially offered the Blue Tick to anyone willing to pay $7.99 monthly to Twitter. This basically took away the exclusivity of the checkmark.

Moreover, Musk has been an open proponent of free speech and has criticized Twitter for its heavy-handed and seemingly biased approach. Musk confirmed that he would strive to protect free speech on Twitter.

"At the end of the day, we just want to have a future where we're not oppressed. (Where) our speech is not suppressed, and we can say what we want to say without fear of reprisals. As long as you're not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want".

Elon Musk Took A Huge Risk By Exposing "Twitter Files"?

Elon Musk recently exposed how Twitter executives intentionally suppressed free speech. He endorsed journalist Matt Taibbi's "Twitter Files" wherein, the latter published confidential internal communications among Twitter executives. Taibbi allegedly showed how the platform suspended and censored users who commented on the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.

Musk admitted that the "Twitter Files" series should have censored actual email addresses or information that could be considered identifiable markers. The Twitter Files. nonetheless, tears down the facade that was set by leading media houses. It attempts to expose how mass media is manipulated and narrative is steered to protect influential individuals, organizations, businesses, and even governments.

Elon Musk hinted that the Twitter Files are just the beginning. "We're just gonna put all the information out there and try to get a clean slate we will be iteratively better and it will force other media companies to also be more truthful or else they'll lose their readership," quipped the Twitter CEO. Needless to mention, these are indeed very brave and risky actions.

