Google Earth now shows air pollution levels

Another chapter has been added to Google's initiatives towards bringing a global change and this time the technology giant aims at monitoring the harm done to mother nature on a large scale. Google has joined hands with environment tech firm Aclima to measure the air pollution levels in California. The findings will then be mapped on Google Earth.

The duo will work together to release hyperlocal air quality data for the regions of the San Fransisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Central Valley. To put this information together, the two companies covered more than 100,000 miles over the course of 4,000 hours using Google Street View cars.

Google Earth Outreach program manager Karin Tucen-Bettman said, "Scientists and air quality specialists can use this information to assist local organizations, governments, and regulators in identifying opportunities to achieve greater air quality improvements and solutions."

"The measurements indicate that traffic-choked freeways, traffic on local streets, and weather patterns that blow pollution inland all influence the patterns of air pollution. We hope this information helps us build smarter more sustainable cities, reduce climate-changing greenhouse gases and improve air quality for healthier living," she added.

Google will allow scientists doing research in air pollution to have access to all the data collected by the two companies together.

Google will work further in the direction and the data will not stay limited to California. The initiative has already seen a collection of one billion data points from the day it started and more data will be accumulated in the future.

