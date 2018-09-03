Google removes 100 scam ads per second

After taking action against the fake apps in the Play Store and removing them, Google is removing hundreds of scam advertisements every second. These ads are removed for reasons such as violating its policies. It is said that Google will implement a verification programme to remove the bad factors from its platform.

Recently, we came across a report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that scammers are purchasing search ads and those that disguise to be authorized service agents for companies like Apple Inc. Following the same, Google has announced that it is taking against such scam ads.

David Graff, Director, Global Product Policy at Google states that last year the company took down over 3.2 billion ads found to be violating their advertising policies. This is over 100 bad ads per second. He added that they are taking the next step now. After witnessing a rise in misleading ad experiences from third-party technical support providers, Google appears to have started restricting the ads in this category on a global scale.

Why this move from Google?

In the next few months, Google will roll out a verification programme to ensure that only the genuine third-party tech support providers can use the platform in order to contact the consumers.

Furthermore, Google added that one of their top priorities is to retain a health advertising ecosystem. This is possible by protecting people from misleading, harmful and inappropriate ads.

Google took this move to remove the bad and scam ads as the creators of these ads were found using the company's advertising system to create the same. The ads will display a link to the Apple website but the number in the ad will redirect to a call center that will engage in tech-support scams.

Previously, Google removed a slew of fake Android apps from the Google Play Store as these apps were created or modified by unauthorized developers to make downloads and steal data from the users' device without their consent. This move is welcome and we can expect Google to take stringent security steps to make sure there is no scam ad or app on its platform.