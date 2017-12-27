LG and HERE Technologies team up for self-driving cars

LG has partnered with HERE Technologies, a global service provider of digital mapping and location services in order to offer a new telematics solution for the self-driving vehicles. This solution will combine the advanced telematics technology of LG with the high-precision map data and location services powered by HERE.

With this collaboration, both the companies aim to support the global automakers with a secure and robust data communications hub for the highly automated and completely autonomous aka self-driving cars. LG has been the leader in the global telematics markets since 2013 and HERE is the leading provider of map data and location services powering over 100 million cars today.

When it is fully developed, telematics will be the major communication hub for the self-driving vehicles. The sensors in the vehicle's ADAS will comprise of cameras, lidar and radar and send the data to the cloud with the details of the nearby vehicles gathered via V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything). The information is repeatedly analyzed and transmitted to the telematics systems of the self-driving vehicles to render a customized driving information.

The telematics solutions offered by LG support communication technologies such as GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The team of engineers at LG are working hard to develop 5G products those will be four or five times faster than LTE in addition to rendering 90% reduced latency. These will definitely be perfect for the upcoming autonomous aka self-driving vehicle operation.

"We're excited to present a new standard for autonomous mobile communication solutions in cooperation with HERE, which has unsurpassed cutting-edge automotive guidance technology," said Lee Woo-jong, president of LG's Vehicle Components Company. "With partners like HERE, LG can continue to advance the next generation of connected car technologies to help prepare automakers for the self-driving era."

"To operate safely and efficiently, autonomous vehicles will need many kinds of robust data sources and powerful communication technologies," said Moon Lee, vice president of HERE Technologies APAC. "We believe our Open Location Platform-powered services can play a critical role in next-generation telematics technology for autonomous vehicles, and we're excited to be working with LG to make this a reality."