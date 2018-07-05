OnePlus lets students become its brand ambassadors in India

OnePlus has introduced a new program called "Student Ambassador Program" in India. This is an internship program for six months aimed at students. It will give them access to the latest and unreleased OnePlus devices. Only select candidates from campuses across the country will be able to take part in the program and earn a stipend.

OnePlus is one of the few companies that is committed to maintaining a healthy fan community. Given that the company is recruiting students, it looks like the brand wants to sty connected to the young users in the country.

About OnePlus Student Ambassador Program

This program aims to select, recruit and activate a student community across the colleges in the country. The selected candidates will work with teams of OnePlus on predefined activities. This a platform for the students to gain professional experience with one of the most engaging and fastest growing brands in India.

Selected candidates will be exposed to the work culture and values of the company. As the company is growing exponentially, candidates can get firsthand experience related to several aspects such as conceptualizing, designing, fabricating, designing, and marketing of the devices. Also, they will be able to put their academic knowledge to use in the real-world scenarios.

Eligibility criteria

This is a six-month long program. It will commence on September 1, 2018. Even if OnePlus does not recruit the selected candidates after the completion of the program, it will enhance their abilities and skills. Participated candidates will be capable of implementing their ideas and executing innovative campaign plans.

Previously, we have seen that OnePlus has been successful in India using the word-of-mouth strategy. Even with this program, the company is playing the same card. Students taking part in the program will take about the OnePlus products during campus events and activities. Though there will be a monthly stipend for the duration of the program, the real attraction for the students will be the access to the yet to be announced OnePlus products.

To take part in the program, OnePlus wants students to be tech savvy and curious. They are looking for candidates who think out of the box and hunting for new opportunities for growth. To put in simple words, the company wants students with the "Never Settle" attitude.

To take part in the OnePlus Student Ambassador Program, you can visit www.oneplus.in/campus or write to campus@oneplus.com.