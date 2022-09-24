Skoda Octavia Electric To Get 600Km Driving Range News oi-Ajinkya Bhoir

Skoda Octavia has been a hot seller in both the sedan and estate body styles for the company. Petrol-heads rave about the sheer performance of its vRS version. However, the Czech brand is moving towards a sustainable future. In 2020, it introduced a Skoda Octavia RS iV with a plug-in hybrid system to combat the tighter European emission norms. It is now reportedly mulling over developing a zero-emission version of the Octavia sedan.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said that an EV version of its popular Skoda Octavia sedan is in consideration. He hopes that the vehicle will be out before the end of this decade. The Skoda Octavia EV will be joined by a seven-seat electric SUV, a city-friendly EV, a mini SUV, and a crossover in its EV portfolio. The brand is expecting to garner 70 percent of profits from its EV car sales by 2030.

Skoda Octavia Electric: Expectations

While the plug-in hybrid version and the ICE-powered versions will continue to be built on the existing architecture, the Skoda Octavia EV is said to be underpinned by an all-new platform. It will also ditch the VW group's MEB platform, which currently underpins the current crop of EVs such as the Skoda Enyaq iV, Volkswagen ID 3, and Volkswagen ID 4.

Skoda will utilize the Volkswagen group's Scalable Systems Platform or SSP electric platform for its electric sedan. The modular platform will kill the current MEB and PPE EV platforms when it arrives in 2025. Since the Skoda Octavia EV will arrive only after 2025, it will come with a complete design overhaul. Reportedly, it will carry a rugged look in line with Skoda's new 'Modern Solid' design language. Expect it to carry SUVish elements since there's a huge demand for SUVs in the world market.

The Octavia sedan EV could be powered by an advanced version of Skoda's new 89kWh battery. The battery is under development and is expected to offer up to 370 miles or about 600 kilometers of driving range on the WLTP cycle. It will also feature faster 200kW fast charging solutions. The vehicle will come with two powertrain options, the standard model will be powered by two front motors and the sportier version will get four individual motors for the wheels.

Will India Get The Skoda Octavia Electric?

Skoda India has been entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating and growing Volkswagen's EV portfolio in India. It is currently testing its Enyaq iV electric SUV in India. So, there's a strong possibility that Skoda might introduce the Skoda Octavia EV in the Indian market soon after its global launch. But, prior to that, it will introduce the Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid in the country to test the waters.

Best Mobiles in India