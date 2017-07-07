Sony Xperia rumored to launch the first Android O device

Sony Xperia may be the first smartphone manufacturer to ship a flagship with Android O according to a leak on AnTuTu benchmark platform. The information has not been confirmed by Sony officials but if the rumor turns out to be true we might see an unconventional Sony mobile phone soon.

The model number of the smartphone according to AnTuTu is G8441. The smartphone will supposedly be powered by Snapdragon 835. It will boast a 4GB RAM and an internal storage of 32GB. The leak also suggests that the device will have a 720p display.

There is a lot of unconfirmed information hovering around the device. The smaller display resolution suggests that the rumored device could be the high-end successor to Sony Xperia's "Compact" device.

Yet another information from the leak suggests something contrasting. The UAProf file which is a file that details on how mobile devices should display web pages, suggests that the smartphone display will have a 1080p resolution.

Sony launched Xperia X Compact last year that was powered by Snapdragon 650. If this device turns out to be Compact's successor, it could be the inception of high-end devices in smaller sizes. If not, it can be safely assumed that the smartphone is going to be the successor to Xperia XZ.

Whatever the scenario might be, a smartphone with Android 8.0 will certainly excite enthusiasts. There are not a lot of smartphones out there that feature a compact size with a powerful spec hence, it would also be great to have a Compact successor on the front line from Sony.