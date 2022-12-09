The Game Awards 2022: Biggest Announcements, Trailers, And Reveals News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Game Awards are always a treat for anyone who is interested in gaming, movies, and pop culture. This year's awards function too was full of big reveals about upcoming games, updates, release dates, and a few trailers teasing big-budget game titles and movies. Let's look at some of the highlights of The Game Awards 2022, which were hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Among Us Gets New Mode: Hide-N-Seek

Among Us will get a new mode: Hide-N-Seek. The developers of the popular game will unlock the new mode starting today, December 9, 2022.

As the name clearly suggests, groups of players now have access to a new mode. It will allow a player to seek out other players who can run away and hide behind objects or even access tunnels, open hatches, and try to avoid the killer in several new places.

Horizon Forbidden West Gets Expansion Pack

The open world of Horizon Forbidden West, developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is about to get even bigger. The MMORPG game is getting its first-ever Expansion Pack, called "Burning Shores".

The new pack will unlock a new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands. The pack will include new characters, adventures, and more. Set in the "ruins of Los Angeles" is an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing.

Amazon Announces Blue Protocol

Amazon, in association with Bandai Namco, will offer Blue Protocol, an MMO game with anime-style visuals and action-RPG gameplay. The trailer for the game hints Amazon is adopting the style of the massively popular game, Genshin Impact.

Amazon and Bandai Namco are planning to build and offer the game for the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Blue Protocol promises to support deep character customization and offer action-packed combat.

HELL BOY: WEB OF WYRD Revealed

Based on the original story, the HELL BOY: WEB OF WYRD game has been created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. Lance Reddick plays Hellboy himself, and the game promises to stay true to the story primarily because Mignola--the comic book artist who created Hellboy - is acting as a collaborator on the project. Wyrd could be an indirect reference to another Dark Horse series of the same name.

Mignola has developed some of the game's key art. The trailer proves the art matches his iconic comic style. The video also confirmed the game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Mushroom Kingdom Trailer Released

Promotions for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie have begun. A new trailer was revealed just last week. And during The Game Awards 2022, the producers of the movie offered an extended look.

Although the new trailer is relatively brief, it does show Toad and Mario walking through the Mushroom Kingdom before arriving at Peach's Castle. Needless to mention, the production house has spent a lot of time and effort on the visuals, in addition to paying a handsome amount for the voices of illustrious Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy Charlie Day, Jack Black, and more.

