UIDAI makes facial recognition mandatory to get new SIM cards from September 15

As of now, Aadhaar is needed to get a SIM card but this situation is going to change soon. From September 15, facial recognition is needed to get a new SIM card. UIDAI is planning to extend the security measure to services such as public distribution system, attendance at government offices, banks, etc. in a phased manner. For now, it will be limited to mobile SIM registration.

According to a PTI report, the live face photo capture and its verification with the eKYC photo will be essential in cases where Aadhaar is used for the new SIM registration. This move of making facial recognition mandatory will be an additional security feature adding to the available iris and fingerprint verification.

Also, it will be helpful for those who find difficulty in carrying out fingerprint authentication due to worn out fingerprints either because of manual labor or age.

Two-factor authentication

UIDAI has come up with a two-factor authentication when it comes to facial recognition by telcos. If you provide your Aadhaar number, then the authentication will involve fingerprint or iris and face. If you provide your Virtual ID, the authentication will involve either fingerprint or iris.

If you aren't able to authenticate using your iris or fingerprint, then you can opt for facial authentication for additional security.

Why this move?

According to UIDAI, this move of implementing facial recognition will curb the possibility of fingerprint cloning or spoofing. It will also tighten the audit process and security in the issuance and activation of new SIM cards.

The Aadhaar-issuing body has also stated that the telecom operators that do not comply with the new norms will face a penalty. From September 15, 2018, at least 10% of the total monthly authentication transactions shall be performed using facial recognition. Any shortfall in this specified number will attract a fine of Rs. 0.20 per transaction.

A sophisticated process

As per The Times of India, the authentication process is very sophisticated and will not be impacted by the changes in your face. Even if there is a beard, the process will identify your face, thanks to the sophisticated mechanisms. This way, the process will provide convenience and additional security to the users.