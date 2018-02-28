Xiaomi opens first Mi Experience Store in India

Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Home Experience Store in Chennai today. This store also marks the opening of the company's 25th Mi Home store. It is located at the Phoenix Market City mall in Chennai and it will be open to the public from March 1, 2018. Xiaomi will showcase a wide range of IoT products those are yet to be launched in India in this store. Along with these, the company will also display smartphones, VR headset, Mi TV 4, and more at this store.

The main objective of Xiaomi in opening the Experience Center in the country is to offer customers an opportunity to get the first-hand experience of its diverse range of products that the company offers on a global level. Xiaomi also announced that it will collect feedback from the users and will incorporate the same in the future offerings.

At the Xiaomi Mi Store Experience Center, it will showcase interesting IoT products such as Mi Kettle, Mi Rice Cooker, Mi Bike, Mi Ninebot, and Mi Weighing Scale. As stated earlier, these products are yet to be released in India. Even the Mi Body Fat Scale will be showcased in this store. Along with these, the company will display a range of household technology products those are designed to provide an enhanced day to day life. In addition to these, even the newly launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be displayed at this store.

Given that Xiaomi is showcasing the IoT products at the Mi Home Experience Center, we get to know that the company is eying towards bringing such products to India and carve a niche for itself in the IoT market segment. We can expect the company to announce these products for the Indian consumers in the near future.

As of now, Xiaomi has opened 24 Mi Home stores in India and the 25th one is the Experience Center that was opened today. At the inauguration event, Manu Jain, the VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director at Xiaomi India stated that they aim to open 100 Mi Home stores in the country this year. The first Mi Home store was opened in India in May last year and now these stores are stretched across in cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, etc.