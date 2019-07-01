Asus 6Z FOTA Update: June Security Patch, Various Camera Upgrades And More Mobile oi-Rohit Arora

Asus has started rolling out a new FOTA update for the company's recently launched flagship smartphone- 6Z. The new update brings the June security patch to the flagship smartphone along with tons of camera improvements. As per the information shared by the company, the new update will be rolled out in batches and will bring the following upgrades to the flagship smartphone.

New Features And Improvements

Enabled ARCore- The new FOTA update enables the ARCore in the flagship 6Z smartphone. ARCore is essentially a SDK developed by Google that allows developers to build new augmented reality experiences for a smartphone via applications. In simple words, Asus 6Z owners can now expect to see some really cool augmented reality applications for their smartphone that will seamlessly merge the physical and digital world together to create new experiences in fields like gameplay, virtual shopping, education, etc.

Improved Video Call Experience- Post updating the Asus 6Z with the new FOTA update, the handset is expected to deliver an improved video call experience. The company hasn't specified whether the video call experience will be enhanced natively or for third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Camera: The new FOTA update is expected to bring a number of camera upgrades. This include- Enabled 8X zoom in Photo mode, Improved FHD video recording and Improved Photo Image Quality on Noise Reduction.

Besides, the new FOTA update will also optimize the volume Key to start/stop video recording. Asus 6Z users can also expect some improvements in camera's flip functionality. Further, the FOTA update is expected to ooptimize smartphones' screenshot taking ability. Last but not least, the new FOTA update also brings the June Security Patch to Asus 6Z handsets.

Seeing the improvements, we can say that Asus is quite serious about improving the user experience for Asus 6Z users. It is the company's most ambitious smartphone in the recent times, which directly takes on the widely popular OnePlus 7 series.

To recall, Asus 6Z features a motorized flip camera assembly, 5,000 mAh battery cell, latest Snapdragon 855 and almost stock Android experience. With main camera working as a selfie shooter, the 6Z captures best-in-class selfies and lasts really long on one single charge, thanks to the beefier 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Asus recently mentioned that the 6Z will be among the very first phones to get the upcoming Android Q update. The company has also promised Android R update and two year's security patches for the flagship smartphone.

The smartphone is available in three variants. The128GB+6GB RAM variant of Asus 6Z is priced at Rs. 34,999. The flagship 256GB+8GB RAM variant of the handset costs Rs. 39,999, whereas the base variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 31,999.

