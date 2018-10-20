10 common issues faced by Android users and solutions

Battery Drain

One of the easiest ways to combat battery drain is by making sure the battery saver mode is turned on for your phone and to keep an eye on the brightness of your Android phone. If these aren't enough, you can also use apps like DU Battery Saver & Fast Charge to get the job done. This app works by eliminating apps running in the background of your Android device.

Freezing and slower speeds

Phones tend to get slower when there are more apps bogging it down. You can uninstall unused apps and delete big files from Memory cards by using Clean Master for Android.

Google sync errors

If you are unable to access your Google data from your servers, updating your password might do the trick. If the problem persists, the next thing that you can try is enabling Airplane mode for 30 seconds. If none of this works, you can also try removing and adding your Google account.

The screen gets turned off when charging

Some phone screens have a tendency of getting turned off when plugged into a charger, to stop this from happening, you can go to Settings, and then Application Development and then choose ‘Stay Awake' option in order to keep the screen of the phone on when charging.

The phone not being able to transfer data to PC

If your device is not being recognized by your PC or vice versa, you can rely on an app like Airdroid to transfer data between your devices.

Insufficient app space

Regularly cleaning up your photos, videos, GIFs, and pretty much anything else in your media library is a healthy practice to adopt if you do not like being bombarded with an ‘Insufficient storage space' error. Using a service like Google Photos and archiving the old photos that you don't need is also something that you can do.

Data usage

For users who have to make do with limited data plans, conserving data for as long as you can is of utmost importance. You will be happy to know that you can set a limit in your data usage. Once you have crossed the limit, you can turn off the "Mobile Data" or WiFi. All you have to do is go to Settings, choose Data Usage and pick Set Mobile Data Limit.

App storage

While this solution doesn't work for some apps, you can go to Settings and then Apps, and then choose the "Move To SD Card" option to stop the app from taking up space, if the option is not available, you will not be able to move it.

Download restrictions on Google Play Store

There are some apps that are designed for a particular screen resolution and if the phone doesn't meet that particular resolution, the Play Store will not display the ‘Install' button. The same thing happens when you try to get an app that is not available in your region or country. Using a VPN is the best way to tackle the issue.

Games not working

One of the major reasons games don't work on Android phones is because they aren't supported or because the Android phones do not have sufficient RAM to run the game, making use of an app like Clean Master to boost the RAM might let you do the trick.