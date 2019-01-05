10 great widgets for iPhones

Pedometer++

This app uses your iPhone or Apple Watch as a step counter. Clicking on the widget shows you the number of steps you took and the miles that have been covered. Tapping on the Show More button will provide you with a graph of the steps that have been taken each hour.

Shazam

Shazam is great at identifying songs and other media. Tapping on the widget that has a button that activates the service will enable you to identify the song much faster.

Fantastical 2

The app is a great choice for a calendar app. The widget allows you to customize and see exactly what you need. The four options available to you include timeline, calendar, event, and reminders. A smaller view available on the widget will show you any events scheduled for the day.

Carrot Weather

This app makes weather fun by adding a pinch of sarcasm and a dash of humor. The widget can be customized to display different information like wind speed, precipitation chance, and much more.

ESPN

You can select your teams from the app and then view live scores and upcoming game information for your favorite teams through the widget.

ETA

The app, like the name hints at, provides information about traffic, routes, and duration. The widget brings up information like travel times - by car, mass transit and walking to the locations that you have chosen in the app. Along with traffic conditions, the widget also brings up Google Maps or Apple Maps.

FlightStats

This app and its widget come in handy for travelers by showing information about their selected flight, this will also include details about the departure or arrival gate.

Deliveries

You can keep an eye on any items that you have in transit through widget for this app and learn where it is and when it will arrive.

Launcher

This widget allows you to launch a number of different apps by just tapping on them. You can also customize specific actions into the widget like calling or messaging a specific person.

Steve – The Jumping Dinosaur

This game pushes the boundaries of available technology and allows you to play the game directly on the notification screen