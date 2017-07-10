10 most trending best smartphones searched by many in India

Are you curious to know which are the hottest smartphones right now in the Indian market? These devices can be the hottest in terms of search or sales but these are the attention grabbers right now in the country.
There are many smartphone launches almost every other day in the Indian market. There is no end to the launches as some or the other brand arrives in the Indian market with their latest offerings. Recently, we have seen many launches and some were pretty interesting and have made consumers wait for them with great interest.
Even before the launch of such smartphones, consumers were speculating a lot and these devices have always hit the rumor mills without fail. Such notable devices are the OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, etc. We have listed such smartphones here as the most searched smartphone in India right now.
Scroll down to know more about the top trending smartphones from below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 3GB RAM 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2 LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900mAh battery
OnePlus 5
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Octa Core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 8 GB RAM
- 64 GB / 128 GB
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- 16MP+20 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
- Finger print sensor
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Key specs
- 5.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Octa core 1.4 GHz
- 2/3/4 GB RAM
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 13MP Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Key specs
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 5.7 inches LTPS IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper, 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Nokia Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 23MP Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3880 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- iOS 10
- 32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB
- 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- 4GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 2390 mAh battery
Nokia 9
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 4/8 GB RAM
- 64GB
- 13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 12 MP Front Camera
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge
Key specs
- 5.7 inches 2160 x 3840 pixels
- Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) - US model Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.7 GHz) - EMEA
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key specs
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 64GB
- 12MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- 5.8 inches 1440 x 2960 pixels
- Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.7 GHz)
- 4GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery