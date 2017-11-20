10 most trending smartphones from last week (Nov 12-18th)

The last week ending November 18 has been a busy one for the smartphone brands. Many smartphones were launched making their way into the headlines. In addition to the ones those were launched, there were existing models and upcoming ones too those are among the interest-creating ones among the consumers and smartphone enthusiasts.
The notable one is the OnePlus 5T that was launched on November 16 at an event held in New York. The same was also simulcasted in India too. The other smartphone that also found its way to the headlines to is the Moto X4 that was launched in India starting from Rs. 20,999.
SEE ALSO: Best EMI offers on a list of Chinese Smartphones in India
Even the Infinix brand that is pretty new to the market released the Infinix Zero 5 that is a bezel-less design smartphone with dual cameras at its rear. Then, the Gionee M7 Power was launched in India for those who want a long-lasting battery smartphone.
Today, we have come up with some of the most trending smartphones of the week. Just scroll down to keep yourself updated.
Oppo F5
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
OnePlus 5T
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Motorola Moto X4
Buy At Price of Rs 20,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2 TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 19,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Apple iPhone X
Buy At Price of Rs 89,000
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 53,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4X)
Buy At Price of Rs 10,980
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
source: 1