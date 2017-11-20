10 most trending smartphones from last week (Nov 12-18th)

The last week ending November 18 has been a busy one for the smartphone brands. Many smartphones were launched making their way into the headlines. In addition to the ones those were launched, there were existing models and upcoming ones too those are among the interest-creating ones among the consumers and smartphone enthusiasts.

The notable one is the OnePlus 5T that was launched on November 16 at an event held in New York. The same was also simulcasted in India too. The other smartphone that also found its way to the headlines to is the Moto X4 that was launched in India starting from Rs. 20,999.

Even the Infinix brand that is pretty new to the market released the Infinix Zero 5 that is a bezel-less design smartphone with dual cameras at its rear. Then, the Gionee M7 Power was launched in India for those who want a long-lasting battery smartphone.

Today, we have come up with some of the most trending smartphones of the week. Just scroll down to keep yourself updated.

Oppo F5 Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery OnePlus 5T Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera with f/1.7 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Motorola Moto X4 Buy At Price of Rs 20,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2 TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor

8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 19,900

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Apple iPhone X Buy At Price of Rs 89,000

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 53,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4X) Buy At Price of Rs 10,980

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery

