10 Popular Battery Saver Application for your Android Mobile

AccuBattery

AccuBattery is the most popular battery app which should definitely be installed in every Android phone. It does not result in enhanced battery life but serves more than that. This app offers the user a clear idea about the battery capacity and the way it functions in different scenarios.

Amplify

Amplify serves as an excellent option for Android users who are looking for open source battery saver application. It has numerous battery saving features and functions on rooted Android phones.

Servicely

It is almost similar to Amplify. It functions on rooted Android phone. It displays the apps that take away the majority of battery power. It can also identify services and apps functioning on the background. It detects and disables such apps automatically.

Greenify

Greenify is the most loved and popular battery saver apps, which every Android phone users prefer to install. It has certain effective battery optimization features that help in enhancing battery life. It lists the apps that are functioning on the background. It also puts the apps in the hibernation mode.

Avast Battery Saver

This app is dedicated to extending the battery life. It stops certain apps that remain unused and optimize device settings. The user has to tap the Avast Battery Saver app to open and again tap the option Stop Apps to enhance the performance of the phone. It is undoubtedly the best battery saver app which you can download on Google Play Store.

GSam Battery Monitor

It is not a battery saving app. It does not help in saving battery life but offers complete information about the apps that are consuming your battery life. You can use the information and uninstall or disable those apps.

WakeLock Detector

Wakelock app helps in recognizing apps which are triggering the wakelock. After getting the data in the app, you can uninstall or disable apps. It detects both full and partial wakelock.