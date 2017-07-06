10 reasons why Android users don't want to switch to iPhone

Some debates can be carry forwarded for days and years, yet the end result will not be met. Once such topic is Android or iOS!

However, today, we are not going to touch that topic, instead, we opt for 'Why Android users don't want to switch to iOS". We have listed some of the reasons down below.

Lots of options Everyone has something when it comes to Android. The variety of Android smartphones from manufacturers like Samsung, HTC, Sony, Motorola, and others is huge. Moreover, we also get lots of features including Dual SIM, rotating camera, and much more. Price that fits you You can get a wide variety of devices with different designs and specs at any budget. Almost anyone can afford an Android phone. Additionally, if you can afford to spend little more you can find a handset that gives a near flagship-level experience. Customizations If you enjoy customizing your phone, then Android is the option for you. You can customize anything and everything starting from Keyboard to the entire OS. Having said that, the majority of the latest software features can be found with Android. Hardware Android mobile comes in different categories as per the budget. You get the high-end processor, more RAM, more battery capacity, a higher PPI, the phone being more water-resistant, and the capability for wireless and fast charging when it comes to high-end flagships. Google Play Store When it Android, Google Play Store is the first that comes to our mind. It is extremely user-friendly and offers any type of app that you can think of. If you are a developer, you would know that submitting an app to the Google Play Store is much easier than going through the Apple App Store. Widgets Widgets are one of the best features in Android. These are the major advantage for Android where you can see all of the information at a glance on your home screen without having to fire up an app. Multi-tasking When it comes to Multitasking, Android's are the kings. You can simply open up the multitask window and you can drag two apps that you want to have at the same time. Launchers Everyone gets bored using the same UI for a year or two. Fortunately, Android allows the user to customize things as per the own preference. You can choose from a variety of custom launcher apps in Google Play and tweak from your home screen layout to your page transitions, and more. Custom ROM Once you are done with the warranty period, you can change the custom software as per your preference. There are lots of Custom ROM's available on the Internet, which you root your mobile phone with. Google Now One of the best things in Android is the Google service and its voice assistance Google Now. You can get your information tailored according to your preference in a single tap.