10 smartphones with the ‘world’s-first’ features launched this year

Related Articles
- Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 could be coming soon to India
- Best smartphones with 4K video recording cameras under Rs. 20,000
- Moto E5 Plus vs Realme 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Which is a better budget smartphone
- Best mid-range smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 15,000
- Are pop-up cameras and other movable parts the new wave in smartphone hardware?
- Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 make way to Android Enterprise Recommended list
The innovations in technology that are being made around the world are implemented to make phones smarter and much more efficient at what they do. While some of these innovations aid in streamlining tech that already exists, there are a number of firsts happening when it comes to smartphones.
There are features that have not been seen ever before that a lot of the smartphones debuting nowadays come equipped with. While some of these features are obvious modifications on the hardware of the phone that can be seen with your naked eye, there are plenty of features that are being added that are done within the phone that you cannot learn about unless you actually start using the phone. Read on to find out more about the features that are being included in phones.
Vivo X20 Plus UD: In-screen fingerprint sensor
Vivo X20 Plus UD will be the first smartphone that is going to come equipped with a fingerprint sensor that is going to be on the screen of the phone as opposed to the old school style of having it below or behind the screen.
Apple iPhone X: Animoji
This feature that Apple came up with recognizes the expressions on your face and then recreates it on an animated icon that resembles an emoji or an animal.
Huawei P20 Pro: Three rear cameras
Huawei P20 Pro is the flagship smartphone that has been launched by the company for 2018. It is also the first handset in the world to come equipped with triple rear cameras. The handset has a 40MP sensor along with a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor.
HTC U11: Squeezable sides
Though this feature was later incorporated in Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphones, it first debuted in HTC U11 which could be literally squeezed to activate apps.
The tech is available in HTC U12+ as well.
Asus Zenphone AR: 8GB RAM
This phone was launched earlier this year. This phone comes with a massive RAM and has features based on the Google Tango augmented reality.
LG G6: Dolby Vision viewing technology
This is the first smartphone to feature Dolby Vision viewing technology. This is also LG's latest flagship phone.
This smartphone will have a ‘Full Vision" display with 18:9 aspect ratio and it was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain.
Huawei P10 Plus: 4.5G connectivity support
This smartphone is the first one that can boast 4.5G LTE connectivity along with 4x4 MIMO technology which is capable of faster speeds.
This device will have 4GB and 6GB variants.
ZTE Gigabit Phone: 5G connectivity support
ZTE's phone is the first one ever to support 5G connectivity. It is called a Gigabit phone and it can attain peak download speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (GBPS), this is 10 times faster than the first generation 4G services that are in use today.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium: 4K HDR display
This smartphone debuted in the MWC 2017 tradeshow. This is the first smartphone in the world to come equipped with 4K HDR display.
BlackBerry KEYone: Can support 52 app shortcuts
The Canadian company's first major launch can have all the keys in their keyboard mapped and thus have a total of 52 shortcuts.