10 smartphones with the ‘world’s-first’ features launched this year

Vivo X20 Plus UD: In-screen fingerprint sensor

Vivo X20 Plus UD will be the first smartphone that is going to come equipped with a fingerprint sensor that is going to be on the screen of the phone as opposed to the old school style of having it below or behind the screen.

Apple iPhone X: Animoji

This feature that Apple came up with recognizes the expressions on your face and then recreates it on an animated icon that resembles an emoji or an animal.

Huawei P20 Pro: Three rear cameras

Huawei P20 Pro is the flagship smartphone that has been launched by the company for 2018. It is also the first handset in the world to come equipped with triple rear cameras. The handset has a 40MP sensor along with a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

HTC U11: Squeezable sides

Though this feature was later incorporated in Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphones, it first debuted in HTC U11 which could be literally squeezed to activate apps.

The tech is available in HTC U12+ as well.

Asus Zenphone AR: 8GB RAM

This phone was launched earlier this year. This phone comes with a massive RAM and has features based on the Google Tango augmented reality.

LG G6: Dolby Vision viewing technology

This is the first smartphone to feature Dolby Vision viewing technology. This is also LG's latest flagship phone.

This smartphone will have a ‘Full Vision" display with 18:9 aspect ratio and it was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain.

Huawei P10 Plus: 4.5G connectivity support

This smartphone is the first one that can boast 4.5G LTE connectivity along with 4x4 MIMO technology which is capable of faster speeds.

This device will have 4GB and 6GB variants.

ZTE Gigabit Phone: 5G connectivity support

ZTE's phone is the first one ever to support 5G connectivity. It is called a Gigabit phone and it can attain peak download speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (GBPS), this is 10 times faster than the first generation 4G services that are in use today.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium: 4K HDR display

This smartphone debuted in the MWC 2017 tradeshow. This is the first smartphone in the world to come equipped with 4K HDR display.

BlackBerry KEYone: Can support 52 app shortcuts

The Canadian company's first major launch can have all the keys in their keyboard mapped and thus have a total of 52 shortcuts.