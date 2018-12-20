10 smartphones with unique innovations launched in 2018

Vivo NEX S with a retractable camera

The Vivo NEX S is one of the first smartphones to launch in the world with a retractable camera, which enables the company to offer higher-screen to body ratio with no-notch and edge-to-edge design. Vivo NEX S is a sheer achievement of engineering, which inspired other companies to build all-screen edge-to-edge smartphones for immersive user-experience.

SuperVOOC Flash charging on the Oppo R17 Pro

This technology changes the way we all charge our devices. SuperVOOC Flash Charge is a trademark fast charging technology from Oppo, which charges the smartphone's battery from 0 to 100% in less than 40 minutes (a phone with a typical 3500 mAh battery) using 50W charger (10volts 5 amps). The Oppo R17 Pro is the first smartphone to launch in India with the SuperVOOC Flash charge technology.

3x optical zoom on Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro is one of the first smartphones to support 3x optical zoom. The hardware driven zoom capability makes it possible to capture high-quality photographs from a distance without losing the quality of the image. The Huawei P20 Pro is the first smartphone from the company with a 40 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

Four-camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

The Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 is the world's first smartphone with a quad-camera setup, consisting of a standard RGB sensor (24 MP), telephoto lens (10 MP), wide angle lens (8 MP) and a depth sensor (5 MP). With the quad camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 offers four perspectives for a single frame or shot.

Slider phone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

he Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is not the first smartphone with a slide mechanism. However, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is the first modern smartphone with a unique slider mechanism, which helped the company to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio without compromising on the placement of the selfie camera and other necessary sensors.

E-SIM on the iPhone XS

The iPhone XS is one of the first iPhones to support native dual SIM cards with the e-SIM technology. A user can have a physical SIM and an e-SIM, which works simultaneously on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

Reverse wireless charging on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first smartphone to support reverse wireless charging, where a user can charge a smartphone ( Only Qi enabled handsets)with wireless charging from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro (acts as power bank), with this feature, users can share the charge from the Mate 20 pro to other devices wirelessly.

Smartphone with an overclocked processor, the ROG Phone

The ROG Phone is the only smartphone in the world with a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoCwith a clock speed of 2.96 GHz, which is slightly more than the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. With the extra bit of processing power, the ROG Phone can offer improved gaming and CPU intensive performance compared to the other smartphones.

3D display smartphone, the Red Hydrogen One

The Red Hydrogen One is the first smartphone from the company RED, which comes with a Holographic display. The screen can showcase native 3D content without using 3D glasses.

5G MOD for the Moto Z4

Motorola Moto Z4 is the only smartphone that supports 5G network (yet to be launched) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. At the time of launch, the company has announced that the 5G Moto MOD will be launched in the later part of the year, which enables 5G networking capabilities.

Conclusion

These are the top ten smartphones launched in 2018 with unique features, which differentiates them from the standard smartphones. Which is your favorite? Let us know in comments.