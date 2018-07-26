10 tech gift ideas for your Mother this Mother’s Day: Smartphones, Wearables and more

Related Articles
Flowers and chocolates have become the standard Mother's Day gifts. And since we are in the 21st century there are more awesome Mother's Day gift that you can give.
Especially, there are some cool tech gifts that you can give that could blow your Mother's mind away and at the same time make a lot of things easier for her.
Moreover, moms these days have become quite good at multi-tasking thanks to technology. Today's moms have in fact learned to use phones, tablets, laptops, and tech accessories to their advantage. That being said, moms alss don't have to be a geek to appreciate a great tech gift.
So as Mother's Day is right around the corner if you are looking for gift ideas then you can always give some awesome gadgets or accesssories as a gift.
From audio accessories, to chic cases, to cool gadgets for photography, cooking etc that make our lives better, here are some fantastic Mother's Day tech gift ideas.
49% off on Moto X Force
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
35% off on Intex Fitrist Cardio
Key Specs
- 0.86-inch (96×32 pixels) OLED display
- Compatible with Android 4.3 or Above & iOS 7 or Above
- Bluetooth 4.0
- up to 12 days of battery life
- Weight: 21 grams
- Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer
- Water-Resistant and Splash Proof
29% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2300 MAh Battery
20% off on Fitbit One Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker
Key Specs
- Tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and stairs climbed. Monitor how long and how well you sleep.
- Wakes you (and not your partner) with a silent alarm. Syncs automatically to your computer or select smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth 4.0
- Set goals, view progress, and earn badges. Share and compete with friends throughout the day. Free iPhone and Android App.
- Small and discreet - wear in pocket, on belt or bra. Log food, weight and more on Fitbit's website or Apps. Sweat, rain and splash proof.
- 1 year Manufacturer Warranty from the date of purchase
36% off on Apple iPhone 5s
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina Display
- Nano SIM
- A7 Processor
- 8MP Camera
- Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- SIRI
- Fingerprint Sensor
39% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
59% off on LYF WATER F1S
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Moto G5
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
23% off Apple iPhone SE
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
15% off on Honor 6X
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
47% off on Skullcandy S5LHZ-J570 Anti Stereo Headphones
Key Specs
Design: Over the Head | Type: Stereo
Compatible With: Mobile
Headphone Jack: 3.5
40% off on Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pink Smartwatch
Key Specs
- Call,Email,WhatsApp Notification and Store Music
- GPS,HeartRate Monitor,Storage 4GB & RAM 512 MB
- Multi Watch Faces,Super AMOLED - 3.86Cm Display
- Bluetooth Support
- Touchscreen
- Water Resistant
- Fitness & Outdoor