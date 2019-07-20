ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Useful Touch Gestures For Chrome On iPhone

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Apart from Safari, Chrome is the most popular alternative for an iPhone. It has a great looking flawless interface which can sync data in all the devices in seconds. It’s hidden shortcuts and touch gestures can bring an enhancement to the browsing experience.

    10 Useful Touch Gestures For Chrome On iPhone

    Reloading, Opening New Tab or Closing the current tab
     

    Reloading, Opening New Tab or Closing the current tab

    The feature available on Chrome for iOS is that you can swipe down from any tab. Release the finger to reload the tab. You can release to close the current tab or open a new tab which is very easy to perform. It has a one-handed approach to browsing.

    Access the menu items much faster

    Chrome menu is often used a lot, as it is used for a variety of purposes like bookmarks, reading list, browser settings, recent tabs, and others but for that, you do not need to tap the Chrome menu and again selecting an option. Long pressing the Chrome Menu will also do the work. Slide the finger to any form of option and then release the finger. It will help to select the highlighted option. It can be used on other menus too.

    Going back or moving forward

    The Back and Forward Navigation keys are primarily for single-handed usage. They are found on the bottom of the screen and the touch gestures help to go back and forward. It is within the tab's history. To move forward, one has to swipe it left from the right.

    The Tab History
     

    The Tab History

    If you do not wish to go back or forward you can easily long press the Back icon. The list of pages of the tab history can be seen. The Forward icon also displays a list of pages, the ones they might have moved back. Simply drag the finger over to the page in one single gesture.

    Voice Search/ QR Scanner

    The voice search functionality comes with chrome and works if you are too bored to type. It also has a built-in QR Scanner that you can access via the keyboard. Instead of tapping on the search icon, long press the search icon, swipe up and then release your finger to activate it.

    Tab Switcher Icon

    Long press the tab switcher icon and then swipe the finger up on either the new Tab or even on the Incognito Tab to do the desired action. Tab Switcher is not present to just view or open the open tabs but also to perform other actions.

    Using Switch Tabs

    The tab switch screen provides great browsing experience by swiping the URL bar to move forward or backward to open the list of tabs.

    Rearranging The Tabs

    The tab switching can be used to arrange the tabs in the correct order. Go to Tab Switcher and hold the tab and drag it in any order. Then simply rinse and repeat.

    Moving Within The Tab Switcher

    The Tab Switcher has three areas to tap the relevant icons to the top of the screen and swipe to the right or left to get the recent or the incognito tabs easily.

    Viewing The Videos In Full Screen

    Instead of trying to find out how to make it full screen, just pinch out the video and it will automatically become full screen.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iPhone news apps features gestures
    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue