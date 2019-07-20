10 Useful Touch Gestures For Chrome On iPhone

Reloading, Opening New Tab or Closing the current tab

The feature available on Chrome for iOS is that you can swipe down from any tab. Release the finger to reload the tab. You can release to close the current tab or open a new tab which is very easy to perform. It has a one-handed approach to browsing.

Access the menu items much faster

Chrome menu is often used a lot, as it is used for a variety of purposes like bookmarks, reading list, browser settings, recent tabs, and others but for that, you do not need to tap the Chrome menu and again selecting an option. Long pressing the Chrome Menu will also do the work. Slide the finger to any form of option and then release the finger. It will help to select the highlighted option. It can be used on other menus too.

Going back or moving forward

The Back and Forward Navigation keys are primarily for single-handed usage. They are found on the bottom of the screen and the touch gestures help to go back and forward. It is within the tab's history. To move forward, one has to swipe it left from the right.

The Tab History

If you do not wish to go back or forward you can easily long press the Back icon. The list of pages of the tab history can be seen. The Forward icon also displays a list of pages, the ones they might have moved back. Simply drag the finger over to the page in one single gesture.

Voice Search/ QR Scanner

The voice search functionality comes with chrome and works if you are too bored to type. It also has a built-in QR Scanner that you can access via the keyboard. Instead of tapping on the search icon, long press the search icon, swipe up and then release your finger to activate it.

Tab Switcher Icon

Long press the tab switcher icon and then swipe the finger up on either the new Tab or even on the Incognito Tab to do the desired action. Tab Switcher is not present to just view or open the open tabs but also to perform other actions.

Using Switch Tabs

The tab switch screen provides great browsing experience by swiping the URL bar to move forward or backward to open the list of tabs.

Rearranging The Tabs

The tab switching can be used to arrange the tabs in the correct order. Go to Tab Switcher and hold the tab and drag it in any order. Then simply rinse and repeat.

Moving Within The Tab Switcher

The Tab Switcher has three areas to tap the relevant icons to the top of the screen and swipe to the right or left to get the recent or the incognito tabs easily.

Viewing The Videos In Full Screen

Instead of trying to find out how to make it full screen, just pinch out the video and it will automatically become full screen.