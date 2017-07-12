20 problems all Android users have been through

We have to come face to face with our reality and agree that no phone is perfect. Everything has a fault in one or another way be it hardware or software. In today's list, we have jotted some of the scenarios that Android users have been through.

Insufficient space Everyone has been through this problem of not having enough space when we want to install an app or download a song. While most of the phones previously came up with 16GB if inbuilt memory, out which user will get a generous 5GB storage for data storage. However, SD cards are our savior in this case. Google Play store crashing In most of the Desi devices, we have witnessed this peculiar problem of Play Store crashing. When we try to open the Google Play Store, it will just showcase a message saying " Google Play Store isn't responding". This might happen due to some corrupt cache Apps not installing Sometimes, when we tap on install apps, it won't progress ahead further. This might happen due to less storage, corrupted cache and much more. Free up memory on Android device Not wiping cache, Installing too much of apps, or having a phone full of data's can slow down your phone and the performance. At that time, we are forced to free up some memory in our phone either by running some tools or deleting some data. System UI not working There might be an instance, where you are opening an app and all of a sudden your system UI crashes. You can fix this by restarting the device or wiping out the Cache. Downloads Sometimes, the files you downloaded doesn't work. This happens often when you don't have the software or app that helps the file to process. For example, most of the PDF file won't run without PDF app or software. Can't find my downloaded file Generally, Android stores all the file that has been downloaded in a place called Downloads. To locate the Download directory, first install a file manager, like ES File Explorer and get to Downloads in the directory. Can’t Play a Downloaded Video Sometimes, without installing a specific app, we end up cursing the phone or the video. In fact, some of the video doesn't work with the proprietary video player. To solve this, you can download VLC or other video players. Installed Corrupted file We often did it in the past and doing it now as well. Installing some unknown file and regretting later. In order to prevent all this, install Virus scanner in your mobile. Internet not working If you buy a new mobile, you might come across this problem. Even if you switch on the mobile data, you won't be able to access the Internet. The biggest cause of mobile Internet not working is due to the improperly configured APN settings. Can't connect to Wifi We have been through all this when we go to our friends home. Chances are, it's router that's at fault. In this case, make sure you typed the password right or the best solution oftentimes is to restart both your router and your phone. Device crashes on Boot Once you messed up with the device in the name of rooting or installing some apps, this happens. In this case, you can enter what's called "safe mode", which allows users to disable all startup apps that might be crashing the phone. Device not turning on General shelve life of an Android mobile is 2 years. Once the duration is achieved, the mobile start to die slowly part by part, because of thats how it is programmed. In this case, remove your battery and check it. If not hold down the power button for fifteen seconds. If that fails, give the mobile to service centers MicroSD card not reading You might come across a situation, where the detection of MicroSD card stops and shows you nothing. This happens, when the memory card gets corrupted due to some issues. You can format the SD card from within Android or insert in the card reader and format it on PC. Can't connect Android mobile to PC When you have poor USB cable, or repaired MicroUSB port, or unused USB port, there are chances that you might come across this situation. Just check out the fault and get it replaced in service centers. Battery drains These days, most of the Android phones have poor battery back up due to increasing amount usage. While come device has really good battery most of them don't. In this case, make sure to use Battery power saver option. Overheating Due to the usage of certain Android apps, your phone tends to heat so much. If the device is not well optimized, you might face this issue daily. Syncing error These are generally man made, due to their negligence. First, check that you are connected to the internet and that the service you are trying to sync with isn't down. Also, check that your password is correct and try syncing again. Bad autocorrect suggestions This is the common problems faces by Android users, which usually arises when we chat with our crush. All you need to do is long-press the suggestion and drag the word to the trash. Home Screen Clutter it's common with some to clutter the home screen with apps and widgets, which results in slowing down of systems and performance. You can delete it by dragging the app and drop it to trash bin.