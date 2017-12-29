2018 New Year discount on smartphones: Google Pixel 2, Redmi note 4, Mi A1, Moto C Plus and more

You can see that it is raining discounts everywhere as the New Year 2018 is approaching in just a couple of days. Many of you would be in plans to buy new things this new year. If your choice is a smartphone, then Flipkart is the right place to check out.
Well, the online retailer Flipkart is offering irresistible deals and discounts on some of the bestselling smartphones. You can get the craziest offer or discount on your favorite smartphone this new year.
To be specific, smartphones such as Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Panasonic Eluga A3 and a lot more are available at attractive deals on the platform.
All you need to do is just head on to Flipkart and check out the deals on smartphone and buy the one you like. In addition to price discounts, the platform is also offering BuyBack guarantee at just Rs. 149, exchange offer up to Rs. 8,000 on your old smartphone, and no cost EMI as well on select cards starting from Rs. 833 per month.
Google Pixel 2
MRP Price: 61,000
Discount Price: 39,999
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
MRP Price: 12,999
Discount Price: 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
MRP Price: 14,999
Discount Price: 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
MRP Price: 6,999
Discount Price: 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 16,999
Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
MRP Price: 46,000
Discount Price: 26,990
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Plus: flat Rs 2,018 off
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2.6GHz Helio P25 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Primary Sensor + 5MP Depth Sensor Camera
- 8MP Selife Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO
MRP Price: 8,490
Discount Price: 6,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
MRP Price: 12,499
Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- IR Blaster
- 3000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
MRP Price:15,999
Discount Price: 13,981
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, EIS
- 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery