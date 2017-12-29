2018 New Year discount on smartphones: Google Pixel 2, Redmi note 4, Mi A1, Moto C Plus and more

You can see that it is raining discounts everywhere as the New Year 2018 is approaching in just a couple of days. Many of you would be in plans to buy new things this new year. If your choice is a smartphone, then Flipkart is the right place to check out.

Well, the online retailer Flipkart is offering irresistible deals and discounts on some of the bestselling smartphones. You can get the craziest offer or discount on your favorite smartphone this new year.

To be specific, smartphones such as Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Panasonic Eluga A3 and a lot more are available at attractive deals on the platform.

All you need to do is just head on to Flipkart and check out the deals on smartphone and buy the one you like. In addition to price discounts, the platform is also offering BuyBack guarantee at just Rs. 149, exchange offer up to Rs. 8,000 on your old smartphone, and no cost EMI as well on select cards starting from Rs. 833 per month.

Google Pixel 2 MRP Price: 61,000

Discount Price: 39,999

Key Features 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MRP Price: 12,999

Discount Price: 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi A1 MRP Price: 14,999

Discount Price: 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto C Plus MRP Price: 6,999

Discount Price: 5,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge Motorola Moto G5 Plus MRP Price: Rs 16,999

Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S7 MRP Price: 46,000

Discount Price: 26,990

Key Features

5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

IP 68

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display

2.6GHz Helio P25 Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Primary Sensor + 5MP Depth Sensor Camera

8MP Selife Camera With Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO MRP Price: 8,490

Discount Price: 6,990

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray Max MRP Price: 12,499

Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint

FM Radio

IR Blaster

3000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie MRP Price:15,999

Discount Price: 13,981

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, EIS

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery