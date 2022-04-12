4G And 5G Should Continue To Co-Exist: Tasleem Arif, Oppo India R&D Head Explains Oppo’s F21 Pro Series

The Oppo F21 Pro Series: Industry-First Features Explained

The Oppo F21 Pro series brings several new technologies with it. For one the 4G model packs the industry-first Fiberglass Leather design, giving it a unique look and feel. But that's just one aspect of what the new phones have to offer. Tasleem Arif explains that the phone also features "segment-first Micro-lens with an Orbit Light around it that notifies you of messages, calls and charging status."

The 4G variant is also the first phone in this price band to feature a flagship Sony IMX709 Selfie Sensor, backed by OPPO's Quadra Binning algorithm, the RGBW (red, blue, green, white) selfie sensor is 60% more sensitive to light. Industry-first features aren't limited to just the 4G model of the Oppo F21 Pro series.

"The Oppo F21 Pro 5G packs a 16MP front camera and a 64MP main camera with pixel binning technology for better performance in low light conditions, along with a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro triple camera unit," he states. Plus, both phones get a 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

Oppo F21 Pro Series With Improved ColorOS Experience

One of the features that made Oppo stand out from the crowded Android market is the ColorOS experience. Oppo has ensured the new F21 Pro series gets the latest Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the latest ColorOS version. This offers better privacy, improved UI, and much more for an uncluttered, customized smartphone experience.

One such new feature on the ColorOS is the "Anti-Peeping notification feature for privacy where notification content is hidden if the phone detects someone else looking at your screen when messages pop up," Arif says. Additionally, users get to explore more with features like Air Gestures to answer, mute calls, or scroll up and down on pages by swiping their hands without touching the phone.

Significance Of 4G Phones In The Era Of 5G

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo F21 Pro series is available in both 4G and 5G models. One would definitely wonder why to get a 4G phone when you can get a 5G model for just a few thousand rupees more. "We expect the coexistence of 4G and 5G services to continue to be the norm for the foreseeable future, meaning that demand for 4G devices will remain high," opines Arif.

We then asked about the major differences between the 4G and 5G models of the Oppo F21 Pro, apart from their processors. Arif explains the Oppo F21 Pro 4G model caters to an audience that is looking for a mid-range smartphone that comes with a great set of cameras, aided by OPPO's R&D in photography.

On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G resonates with the brand's 5G technology, catering to the early adopters of the same. Of course, one can also see the drastic difference in the camera setup on both models. To this, he explains that the "5G model comes with a whole bunch of camera features of its own and adopts professional camera capabilities that allow users to capture high-quality portrait images."

The new Oppo F21 Pro series has now set a new benchmark in the mid-range segment in India. We asked if the market will be seeing more such phones from the brand. "We work closely with our Indian users and bring in technology that resonates with their needs, demands, and aspirations," Arif signs off, indicating new and advanced Oppo phones could arrive in the market later.