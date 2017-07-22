4G enabled JioPhone will easily take on these 20 most popular budget smartphones

Today, at the Annual General Meeting, Reliance announced the much awaited 4G VoLTE feature phone dubbed JioPhone. Interestingly, this feature phones can do a lot more than the others available in the market.

We say this as the JioPhone supports voice commands. It will soon get the NFC payment support too. The handset comes bundled with the Jio suite of apps letting you use the content free of cost.

With the cheap tariff plan of Rs. 153, the JioPhone is definitely useful for the youngsters who can use it to browse the Internet without owning a smartphone or spending a lot of money on data.

Also, the emergency calling feature makes it a suitable phone for the senior citizens as they can send distress messages to their loved ones in case of any emergency.

To sum it up, we can say that the JioPhone will not only create a disruption in the feature phone market but also in the budgrt smartphone market as it is free of cost. This handset is sure to make the 2G feature phones obsolete in the neat future.

