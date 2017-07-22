4G enabled JioPhone will easily take on these 20 most popular budget smartphones

Today, at the Annual General Meeting, Reliance announced the much awaited 4G VoLTE feature phone dubbed JioPhone. Interestingly, this feature phones can do a lot more than the others available in the market.
We say this as the JioPhone supports voice commands. It will soon get the NFC payment support too. The handset comes bundled with the Jio suite of apps letting you use the content free of cost.
With the cheap tariff plan of Rs. 153, the JioPhone is definitely useful for the youngsters who can use it to browse the Internet without owning a smartphone or spending a lot of money on data.
Also, the emergency calling feature makes it a suitable phone for the senior citizens as they can send distress messages to their loved ones in case of any emergency.
To sum it up, we can say that the JioPhone will not only create a disruption in the feature phone market but also in the budgrt smartphone market as it is free of cost. This handset is sure to make the 2G feature phones obsolete in the neat future.
Motorola Moto C
Buy At price of Rs 5,897
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At price of Rs 3,625
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1300mAh battery
Lava A44
Buy At price of Rs 5,399
Key Features
- 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Quad core, 1.1 GHz
- 1GB RAM processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery
Karbonn A40 Indian
Buy At price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 1GB RAM processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Buy At price of Rs 5,290
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad core, 1.25 GHz processor
- 1GB RAM paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 2300 mAh Battery powering
Zen Admire Neo
Buy At price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- a 4.5 inches TFT 480 x 854 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
- 512MB RAM processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 2000 mAh Battery
iVooMi Me4
Buy At price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- a 4.5 inches TFT 480 x 854 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad core, 1.1 GHz
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB native storage capacity
- 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2000mAh Battery powering
iVooMi Me5
Buy At price of Rs 4,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Zen Admire Buzz
Buy At price of Rs 4,499
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches TFT 480 x 854 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
- 768MB RAM
- Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 2000 mAh Battery powering
Lava A97 IPS
Buy At price of Rs 5,250
Key Features
- 5 inch FWVGA Display
- SC9832A Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2350 mAh Lithium Battery
Samsung Z4
Buy At price of Rs 5,790
Key Features
- a 4.5 inches WVGA 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Tizen,v3.0
- Quad Core 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
- 1GB RAM Spreadtrum SC9830A processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 2050 mAh battery powering
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus
Buy At price of Rs 5,900
Key Features
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Quad core, 1.325GHz
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-ion 4000 mAh Battery
Sansui Horizon 2
Buy At price of Rs 5,299
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737VW processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth
- 1750mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 22
Buy At price of Rs 5,949
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Intex Aqua Zenith
Buy At price of Rs 4,399
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At price of Rs 5,799
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery
Micromax Vdeo 3
Buy At price of Rs 6,000
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Zopo Color M4
Buy At price of Rs 4,899
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1450mAh battery
Honor Bee 2
Buy At price of Rs 6,439
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, 1.4um Pixel size
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery