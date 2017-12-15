5 best ways to break Pattern Lock on any Android device

One of the main reason to apply a lock on our smartphone is to keep others away from checking our personal information. In general, every Android mobiles comes with built-in security features that allow users to lock their phone’s screen various ways -- PIN, password, pattern or fingerprint lock.

In the worst case, you could change PIN or pattern lock in some urgency and later forget it. If you have been in that situation or in that situation currently, we have compiled some tested method that you can use to bypass the lock.

Method 1: Recovery mode This is one of the easiest ways to by-pass or removes the lock screen, where you need to hard reset your phone to factory restore settings. For this, you need to put your device into Recovery Mode. Step 1: First, switch off your phone and press and hold volume up, home, and power buttons at the same time to enter into Recovery Mode. Step 2: Once the bootloader opens, select the "Recovery mode" and press the power button to enter into recovery mode. Step 3: When you are in Recovery Mode, use the volume down button to select ‘Wipe data/factory reset‘ option, and select it. Now your mobile will reboot itself. Method 2: Boot phone in safe mode If you have installed the third party lock screen and by-pass it, this method comes handy. All you need to is to hold the power button for a few seconds until it prompts you to turn off your phone and after that tap and hold power off for a few seconds until your phone asks you to confirm that you want to enter safe mode. This mode will clear the data of the lock screen app or uninstall it and get back out of safe mode by rebooting. Method 3: Android device manager Using Android device manager you can remove the lock-screen or by-pass it too. This will work only, if you have logged into the Google account on your phone. You can proceed by heading on to Step 1: Log into to Android Device Manager with Gmail ID, you used in phone along with the password. Step 2: Once the device gets connected, click on the "Lock" button. After which, a new window will pop up asking for a new password to replace the current PIN, pattern or password. Step 3: Type a new password and confirm it. Method 4: Use ADB Coming to this method, it is valid only, you have enabled the USB debugging option beforehand. If you have enabled it by luck already, you have to connect your Phone to PC and allow your PC to connect via ADB. Now open the command prompt and type this command attribute: adb shell rm /data/system/gesture.key and hit Enter. This will reboot your phone and you can change your lock screen. SEE ALSO: WhatsApp beta versions get Private replies, Tap to unblock user, and more Method 5: Use Find my mobile service In case, if you are using Samsung phones, then this option is for you. Proceed to this method by following the below steps Step 1: Make sure you log into your Samsung Account. Step 2: Now click on "Lock my screen" option Step 3: Once done, enter the new PIN and click on Lock button Step 4: Now the PIN will be changed where you can unlock with the new PIN.