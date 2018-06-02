5 common causes and fixes to stop your Android phone from rebooting

Related Articles
No matter what, you might have experienced a situation where you Android smartphone rebooted itself. And you watched it like a mere spectator! The brand of Android smartphone that you are purchasing hardly matters because it will end up rebooting itself. The problem is so common that it has become a major topic of discussions in various forums.
In such a situation, most of the people ask us to root our device and install custom ROMs. However, that is not a solution and moreover it’s not easy to do that. You can take few other small steps to stop your Android phone from rebooting.
Apps and Widgets
The numbers of apps available on Google Play Store is extremely large. People while browsing these apps end up downloading and installing them and it remains stored on the Android phone. When you install an app, it loads data, creates file and as a result, it consumes both space and CPU power. If you don't use an app for 60 days, you should uninstall them. By doing this, you will save space on your phone and will boost the performance of your Android smartphone.
Don’t mess with the system apps
Sometimes, in the process of cleaning our Android smartphone, we go an extra mile and end up messing with the system files. These apps are critical for the proper functioning of your Android device. Don't ever disable these apps. Make sure that all the apps are enabled and are functioning correctly. The system apps are not found in Google Play Store, and you can use this information to identify the system apps.
Check your battery
Now a day, Android smartphone comes with a non-removable battery. However, if your phone has a removable battery, you should make sure that it is not loose. Check the rear end of your phone to ensure that the cover and battery both are working fine.
Is your phone overheating?
If you use too much of GPS, Wi-Fi, and brightness, your phone will heat up for sure. Few Android smartphones are designed in a manner that the system reboots itself for resolving the overheating issue. When you play games, and your phone is designed to address overheating issues, your Android smartphone will reboot. When you think your smartphone is heating up, give it a break.
The power button is struck
Sometimes, your phone reboots if the power button is stuck. Simple reasons behind this problem might be water or dirt inside the smartphone. This can result in wear and tear, and this might cause a problem. You should check your power button for any damage.
Wrap Up
If none of the fixes have resolved the rebooting issue, try visiting the nearest support center for repairing your phone.