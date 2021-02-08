5 Concept Phones That Deserve To Be Mainstream Devices

Similarly, there have been many new smartphone ideas that are doing rounds of the rumor mill, while some OEMs have already showcased these concepts. Although there are many new phones in the pipeline, we have listed the top five concept smartphones that might be the most exciting ones to check out.

Xiaomi Concept With No Ports Or Buttons

Xiaomi recently showcased a concept smartphone with a quad curved waterfall display, sans any ports or buttons. As per the renders, there's no visible notch and the camera punch hole is also gone, which points towards an under-screen front camera setup.

The screen of the smartphone extends all over its four edges, making it one of a kind device. We have seen similar concepts before from Huawei and Vivo. The rear holds the camera similar to the Mi 10T but the front and sides are all curved glass. The power and volume rockers will be incorporated into the screen itself. It might sound very futuristic, but the phone will require special care; you wouldn't want to accidentally drop it and see it shatter. Well, don't get too excited as this phone is still away from reality.

LG Rollable Phone

LG showcased its rollable smartphone at CES 2021. The company is referring to the display as a "unique resizable screen" that transforms the device from a phone to a small tablet. The mechanism of the screen allows it to roll in and out but it's not clear which display is used for the LG Rollable Phone.

The company showcased the device through two videos, which means there's no prototype as of yet. But LG has tried the rollable mechanism earlier with its TVs but is yet to arrive on its smartphones. The company's LG Wing also came with a rotating screen design that overlaps one OLED screen on top of the other.

Huawei Foldable Mate X2

This smartphone has been in the rumors for quite some time. Several leaks have pointed towards a Galaxy Fold-like design instead of the Mate X. This means that the company is opting for an inwards folding design rather than the previous outward folding mechanism. Besides, the smartphone will pack a pill-shaped notch to house dual selfie cameras.

Other leaks suggest that the smartphone will feature a Kirin 9000 series processor and there will be two different screens, unlike the previous iterations. There have been speculations that the camera lenses will be supplied by Sunny Optical and O-film tech. The latter is also in talks with Apple to supply lenses for its iPads.

Oppo Reno With Double Sided Pop Up Camera

Oppo has been at the forefront of innovation. The company was the first to bring a rollable phone, 65W fast charging, and a few more innovations. Well, Oppo is now bringing back the pop-up cameras. At least that's what the latest leak from LetsGoDigital suggests.

Though the trend of pop up cameras might sound dead, there's a chance that Oppo might add something new to make it unique. Oppo is said to be working on a camera with a mirror. Oppo has also applied for a patent "Photographing module, installation drive assembly, and mobile terminal."

The new camera tech will bring along new photo functions in contrast to previous projects. As per the renders, the company has developed a pop-up camera system comprising two sensors and two light path deflection mirrors, with a prism shape.

iPhone 12s Pro With Under Display TouchID

How can we miss the iPhone when talking about innovative concepts. LetsGoDigital has come with a new set of renders showcasing the iPhone 12s Pro design. Apple is said to be going back to its TouchID tech but this time with an under-display sensor.

The device is said to pack a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera is set to witness an upgrade over iPhone 12 cameras. We might finally get to see a periscope camera or maybe a 5x optical zoom on the upcoming device. Besides, Wi-Fi 6 also seems likely alongside an upgraded battery with more capacity.

Apple will definitely upgrade its MagSafe accessories with fast charging capabilities. The render shows the device without the Lightning port which might not go well with all the Apple users. This will also help Apple get rid of the EU regulations related to USB-C ports. But whether the company is bold enough to pull off this move, remains to be seen.