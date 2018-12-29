5 most expensive but not necessarily the best smartphones of 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
We have seen a significant number of smartphone launches in 2018. Some OEMs started a new trend, and some followed the pattern. Here is a list of the most expensive but not necessarily the best smartphones of 2018. The list is based on the many factors, including price, features, and the value-for-money co-efficient that the following devices.
Apple iPhone XR
The Apple iPhone XR retails in India for Rs 74,900, which makes it one of the most expensive non-flagship smartphone with a low-resolution display. The Apple iPhone XR is an excellent smartphone for sure. However, for the given amount of money, one can buy a better smartphone (or even a better iPhone).
Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition
The Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition retails for 1699 Euros or Rs. 1,34,400. The only major difference between the standard Oppo Find X and the Automobili Lamborghini Edition is the charging technology.
Red Hydrogen One
The Red Hydrogen One is the first smartphone from RED. The smartphone retails for $1199 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. For the price mentioned above, one can buy up to 2 premium flagship smartphones.
Nokia 8 Sirocco
The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the most expensive smartphone from MHD Global. Though the smartphone offers a premium design and flagship specifications, a price tag of Rs 49,999 feels heavy for a smartphone launched in 2018 with Snapdragon 835 SoC.
Porsche Design Mate 10
The Porsche Design Mate 10 is one of the most expensive smartphones launched in 2018. The device retails for $2,599 (Rs 1,79,318) and offers a similar set of features as of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.