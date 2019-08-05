5 Must-Know Tips And Tricks To Click Stunning Pictures With Redmi K20 Pro

Select The Ideal Lens Depending Upon Your Frame

Selecting the right lens based upon your frame type is the first step to capture good pictures. As the Redmi K20 Pro features three different lenses, you need to select the ideal lens based upon the subject and frame you are about to shoot. Switch to the 13MP ultrawide angle lens to shoot landscapes. It also serves well for street photography as the 124.8-degree view adds a good perspective to your shots.

Capture with the ‘Telephoto ' lens if you don't want to compromise on image quality and want to bring a subject closer. The telephoto lens on Redmi K20 Pro has a limit of 2X magnification post which the digital magnification kicks in. For all other regular shots, you can simply select the 48MP primary lens.

Make Use Of Exposure Slider

Understanding the available lighting can help you capture much better pictures. The camera app on the Redmi K20 Pro offers a slider that allows you to control subject the backlighting in real-time. You can tweak shadow lighting, highlights and contrast to create some amazing silhouettes. Bring the slider to its lowest value if you are framing a subject with very harsh backlight.

Simply increase the slider value to the maximum if there's less available light in the frame. The exposure slider is the one of the best tool to capture better pictures.

Enable AI And Auto HDR Mode

The AI mode on the Redmi K20 Pro enables the camera to better understand the subjects in the frame. It then makes the required changes in the camera settings to deliver a better image output. The AI mode adds some more contrast and increases highlights to make the output look punchier.

When enabled, you will notice slightly vivid colors and better contrast in the overall frame. You can also enable HDR mode to bring out some more detailing and information in darker parts of the frame. It's always better to shoot in HDR mode when there's uneven lighting in the frame.

Switch On Straighten Toggle

The camera app on the Redmi K20 Pro offers one very small yet thoughtful feature. It is called ‘Straighten' and essentially helps you capture symmetrical shots. When enabled, the camera mode creates a virtual viewfinder inside the frame to align the subject perfectly with X and Y-axis. It essentially helps you out to set the frame straight for every shot even when the phone is not set straight.

Enable Tilt-Shift Feature

Last but not least, Tilt Shift is another useful feature to capture some really impressive shots. The feature is hidden in plain sight and can help you capture cool miniature shots. Tilt-shift creates the miniature effect by keeping the subject in pin-sharp focus and blurring the remaining part of the frame. You can control how you want to create the blur-- circular or linear depending upon the subject. I wish the feature was also offered in Video mode as it helps create some stunning miniature world videos.

Besides the aforementioned tips and tricks, you must also check out the following camera settings. Redmi K20 Pro's camera application allows you to customize the bokeh effect in real-time. You can use the bokeh slider to control the aperture value to tweak the depth of field effect. Make sure you enable ‘Video Stabilization' for better results while shooting videos.

You can also apply a variety of ‘Filters' and ‘Beauty Modes' in real-time to tweak the image output. Additionally, do check the MIUI's built-in photo-video editing application. It is quite feature-rich and offers some really useful tools to edit photos and videos.

Do try these features in the new Redmi K20 series devices and we are sure they will help you step up your photography game.