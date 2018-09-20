ENGLISH

5 reasons why Honor 9N is the most stylish phone in budget segment

Honor 9N is priced at Rs. 11,999 in the Indian market for 3GB RAM variant

By Gizbot Bureau

    The budget category is the most competitive price-segment in the Indian smartphone market. A number of brands are fighting to gain the market share by offering handsets that are no less than any mid-range smartphone in terms of features and performance. One such brand is Honor which is well-known for its budget, mid-range and premium devices in the Indian smartphone space.

    Honor recently expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of Honor 9N. Priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant, Honor 9N is one of the most feature-packed and premium looking smartphone in its respective price-point. Honor 9N largely offers everything that you would expect from a smartphone in the year 2018. Here we are highlighting five reasons why Honor 9N is the most stylish smartphone in the budget price segment.

    Most compact smartphone in its respective price-point

    Smartphones should be comfortable to use with one hand without compromising on screen real-estate. With Honor 9N, the company has beautifully taken care of aesthetics. The smartphone is built to ensure big-screen viewing experience in the palm of your hand without compromising on the compactness. We have tested the smartphone and it is a sheer joy to use the Honor 9N in everyday life for web browsing, gaming, video playback, and other standard operations. It fits comfortably in one hand and still offers a big-screen viewing experience for comfortable reading, video playback, and gameplay.

    Design that instantly grabs your attention

    The color and overall look and feel of a smartphone are as important as performance and price. This is due to the fact that smartphones reflect our personality and talks a lot about a user's outlook on life. With Honor 9N, the company gives you the freedom to choose from a wide range of colors and even material type.

    The smartphone comes in highly polished metal and glass finish that looks every bit of premium. Honor has applied a sophisticated design process to construct the handset. The company has used a 12-layer of the mirrored rear panel that reflects light even with the slightest shift in the orientation. The mirror finish Honor 9N is available in four unique color variants Midnight black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue which are simply head turners

    The Lavender purple as well as Robin egg blue colors add subtleness to them and look appealing from every corner. There's no other smartphone in the budget and even in the higher price segment that can come close to the style and form-factor offered by Honor 9N.

    Crisp FullView display with a notch

    Honor 9N is designed to deliver an unmatched viewing experience at the budget price-point. The smartphone flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch. The screen offers a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and comes in an aspect ratio of 19:9, a combination we usually get to see in the premium smartphones.

    The FullView display with a small notch at its top results in a respectable screen-to-body ratio of 79% enabling a big-screen multimedia experience in compact form factor. The notch is added to extend the screen to corners to deliver a true bezel-less experience at the budget price-point. It provides extra screen space to display useful information such as date, time, app notifications, and other important icons.

    Unlocks in the blink of an eye

    Honor 9N is not just pleasing to eyes but also takes extreme care of the sensitive information stored on the device. In addition to the fingerprint scanner, PIN and pattern lock/unlock; Honor 9N also comes with smart and secure Face Unlock. You can unlock the handset with just a glance with the help of speed and accurate face unlocking technology. Importantly, the company has also added closed-eye face unlock prevention that makes sure no one can misuse your phone while you are resting.

    Impressive selfie and Dual-rear cameras

    Honor 9N is not just a premium looking handset but also features capable camera setups to make you look every bit of stylish. It is fitted with a dual-lens rear camera module that comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dual-camera arrangement can offer hardware driven Bokeh effect to offer DSLR like images. The camera also comes with PDAF that locks focus in a jiffy, has a wide aperture mode, and useful features like 'Snap First, Focus Later', AR Lens and Moving Picture.

    As far as selfie camera is concerned, the handset is fitted with a massive 16MP front-facing sensor that comes equipped with 4-in-1 light fusion technology. The high-end camera technology converts 4 small pixels into 1 large 2.0um pixel to deliver well-lit images even in challenging low-light surroundings. The selfie camera also comes with Portrait Mode and intelligent beautification mode that differentiates between men and women in order to give a natural effect and a picture-perfect selfie shot.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
