5 Smartphone we think could have been better in the year 2018

Apple iPhone XS/XS Max and XR

We all know that Apple has completely lost its edge and is now just producing new iPhones every year to squeeze as much money out of every user to sustain a profitable business. There's nothing left for end-user and every new iPhone is just a shiny metal-glass phone with some new incremental features thrown in to make them look appealing. The recently launched Apple iPhones are classic examples of such failed innovations. The smartphones offer better hardware, bigger screens, slightly improved cameras, and better battery life; however, they offer very little in the name of innovation. They are just better iPhones at super high prices. Contrary to these, the Android flagships offer far better cameras and screens and the same level of software experience at much lower price-point. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 XL and Huawei Mate 20 Pro are some examples.



We at Gizbot don't want you to upgrade to new iPhones based on the fact that these are new iPhones. Just because they are new doesn't mean they are better value for money deals. If you have last year's iPhones, you are not actually required to upgrade to new iPhones. And you are a first-time iPhone buyer, check out the amazing Android phones in the market before spending a fortune on new iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy A9

The world's first quad-lens camera smartphone did offer something new to users but the real-life camera performance was quite underwhelming for a camera-centric smartphone. The phone offered a hardware rich camera to help you make the most out from a smartphone camera; however, the performance was pretty average. We can still make peace with the pricing in the name of innovation but the camera's end-results have left us disappointed.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 was one-of-the most widely popular and value for money deal at the time of its launch. The smartphone provided the best-in-class speed and performance when it comes to multitasking, computing, gaming and charging speeds. However, the handset failed to deliver the best-in-class camera performance in its respective price-point. Moreover, the company did not offer any IP rating with the handset making it quite prone to water-dust damage. In today's time, we expect a smartphone to offer the basic level of durability when it is fighting for the title of Flagship killer. Even the OnePlus 6T doesn't feature any official IP rating and we can only wait for OnePlus 7 to bring the change for OnePlus fans out there.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus was a solid handset from the veteran brand. It offered a crisp 18:9 display, good battery life, flawless software performance and snappy Snapdragon 660 CPU. However, the company could have used a better camera with some fine-tuning to improve the low-light photography performance of the device. At a price tag of Rs 25,999, the smartphone was a tad expensive for a handset with an underwhelming camera that failed to impress us in everyday routine.

OPPO Find X

OPPO Find X is undoubtedly one-of-the most futuristic and good looking smartphone today. It is a piece of art and simply the sexiest mobile phone in the market. But despite the beautiful and innovative design, the use-experience feels half-baked. The ColorOS skin doesn't go in sync with the jaw-dropping design and hardware of the handset and even the camera performance is subpar and not up to flagship standards. If your priority is just design, go for OPPO Find X without giving any thoughts.