6 features to expect from Android Q

Foldable phone support

The support for foldable phone support will mean a cleaner and smother layout of Android apps for foldable phones. The support was showcased by David Burke last year in a parallel event last year when Samsung revealed its first foldable display.

Dark Mode

System-wide Dark mode is not a feature that has been made official but it is something that has been hinted at quite a bit by Google. The search giant did introduce Dark Mode to several of its apps in 2018, suggesting that they are serious about it and will soon bring it to the entire system.

Enhanced PiP mode

Enhanced PiP mode is present in high-end Samsung smartphones and it is safe to speculate that the one that's going to appear in Android Q will be similar. This allows you to place the window of different apps on your screen which will run simultaneously making your work much more productive.

Native support for facial recognition

Face recognition that has been incorporated in most phones calls for heavy interface changes for support. However, native support will mean that it will be much easier to use face recognition and more handsets will be able to support it.

More permissions

XDA developers were able to find a few new features in the framework of Android Q. This means that the OS will prompt users to give apps more access to information that has been saved in the clipboard. This is a feature that is not possible as of now and will give every app access to clipboard information.

Support for downgrading any app

Another tidbit about Android Q's framework that was uncovered by XDA developers was that it will be possible to downgrade an app to an older app version. Although this feature was available for Google's own apps, for now, the option does not extend to third-party apps. But if we take what has been gleaned from Android Q's framework into consideration, it is safe to assume that, when it does arrive, it will come with the option that allows you to downgrade any app that has been installed on your phone.